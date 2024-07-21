Dubai Courts registered 9,144 marriage contracts last year, including 8,895 Sharia contracts and 249 civil contracts, according to the Dubai Courts’ annual report, which explained that the system allows individuals to obtain a legally certified and recognized marriage contract, and clients can choose the type of contract they want, whether Sharia or civil.

In detail, Dubai Courts confirmed in its annual report the commitment of all its departments to achieving excellence as an important milestone in the journey of improving judicial performance, providing pioneering services, and setting indicators that allow for the assessment and monitoring of various departments, and determining the extent of their responses to the needs and aspirations of society.

Based on these indicators, innovative judicial strategies and policies can be developed that aim to enhance quality, transparency, and efficiency in the provision of justice.

The report indicated that the sectors that devote quality in their services are the litigation management sector, which provides lawyers’ services to members of society, explaining that law firms provide a comprehensive set of services to meet the needs of those dealing in the field of law, and can be subscribed to electronically and benefited from online, including the service of taking the legal oath before the Court of Appeal, which numbered 158 transactions during the past year, and taking the oath before the Court of Cassation, with 93 transactions, and these services are considered one of the important steps in proving the legal competence of lawyers.

According to the report, Dubai Courts also provided marriage contract services to customers, through an advanced system that allows the possibility of conducting a marriage contract, whether it is legal or civil. Applicants can obtain a certified and legally recognized contract, after choosing the type of contract they want.

The report indicated that the total number of marriage contracts registered by the courts during the past year amounted to 9,144 contracts, and the Sharia marriage contract service was the most used, with 8,895 contracts, in addition to 249 civil contracts.

The report added that Dubai Courts also provides translation services to the judiciary and administrative staff. These services include simultaneous interpretation, translation of written documents and papers, and aim to enable effective communication and mutual understanding between the parties concerned in judicial and administrative work.

He pointed out that the total number of translation tasks carried out during the past year was 12,162 operations. With regard to simultaneous interpretation, professional translators are appointed to provide translation services during sessions, meetings, trials and other events, so that accurate and immediate translation is provided to the judiciary and administrative staff, in order to ensure the smooth continuity of the judicial and administrative process.

As for the translation of written documents and papers, the courts provide translation services for official documents, correspondence, decisions and other documents related to judicial and administrative work, where professional and accurate translation is provided to the administrative staff and the judicial authority, to ensure a correct and reliable understanding of the information contained in these documents.