With this 914 restomod you are in any case original.

A new Porsche resto mud is added every week. Now the term is used all the time: an old car with new wheels that needs to be repainted is not a restomod. Some more needs to be done for that.

The downside is that many restomoders do more or less the same thing. They take a 964-generation Porsche 911 (are there any original copies left?) and make it look even more old-fashioned than it is. This while the technology is being made a lot more modern. Ergo: you have such a unique car.

But if everyone starts doing it, it won’t be unique anymore, right? Here comes the company Fifteen Eleven Design look around the corner, because they have taken a Porsche 914 into production, instead of the standard 911. That alone makes this restomod much cooler.

Cayman engine

The car has of course been completely rebuilt and therefore does not really have much to do with the original 914. The British restomodder has provided the 914 with a carbon fiber body, because that is something that restomoders like to do. The nose reminds us a bit of that of the Seat Ibiza Bocanegra, the LED lamps are completely 2023 and the Fuchs wheels, on the other hand, breathe the 70s.

The engine is a gem, coming from an equally unpopular Porsche: the Cayman. They have taken the block, the Cayman S of the 987 generation. This was subsequently very well unpacked.

The block of the 914 restomod has been strengthened and fitted with new forged pistons and a new ECU. The cylinder capacity has been increased to 3.8 litres. The maximum power is now around 380 to 400 hp. Switching is done with a manual six-speed gearbox.

Suspension 914 Restomod is Dutch!

The wheel suspension is a combination of various parts. Part is 914, part is Cayman and the adjustable coilovers come from Reiger. That is a Dutch specialist that normally deals with off-road suspensions.

The brakes of the 914 restomod have also been given a major upgrade with original Porsche Brembos with four pistons on the front calipers and two on the rear calipers. In short, that sounds like a very extensive restmod project and it is. It does mean that it is a pricey exercise.

They would very much like to receive £350,000 at Fifteen Eleven for their services. And of course, you basically get a completely new sports car with old-school sensations and those are becoming very scarce.

But it is converted to 408,000 euros and that is a lot of money. You almost have a 911 S/T for that. Or a Cayman GT4 RS plus a very neat 914 if you really don’t want a 911. Plus a young used Cayenne to take those cars on the trailer to the next Porsche meeting.

