And it’s real horsepower that the 911 SSR GT delivers. No electric horses that sometimes get lost.

We all know the opinion of @wouter. The best man always wants more power. Our raging reporter just can’t do without an overdose of horsepower. But even Wouter could not say during the driving test of the Porsche 911 Turbo S that it should have more thrust.

Compared to its predecessor, the 911 Turbo S has gained an enormous amount of horsepower: 650 hp in total, 70 more than its predecessor. In principle, of course, completely unnecessary, but the Porsche 911 Turbo S can convert it perfectly into speed.

SSRS GT

But more power is always possible. The 3.7 liter six-cylinder boxer engine from Porsche is able to deliver considerably more power and torque. Various specialists have already considered this.

Today it’s time for SSR Performance. Their vision of the 991 Turbo is colorful. They call it the ‘SSR GT’ and it’s kind of the ultimate 911 Turbo S yet. SSR is primarily a racing team, so they know what they are doing.

We immediately start with what they have been up to under the hood. The turbos have been addressed, as well as the air intake, the complete cooling system and the exhaust.

Subsequently, the software of the engine and the transmission was adjusted to the new power and torque. Just sit back and hold your breath: the SSR GT has 860 hp and 950 Nm! That is 210 hp more than standard and 150 extra Newton meters. Incredible.

Also for the track

The chassis of the SSR GT has also been addressed, of course. There are dampers that you can set in three ways at the front, and even four at the rear. The brakes are the standard items, but with better pads, steel-braided brake lines and better cooling.

But the tuners went further. As you can see the aerodynamics have been adapted from the SSR GT. The GT3 kinship can be seen at the front and a huge spoiler adorns the rear. The car has also been tackled under the 911. According to SSR, the GT generates three times more downforce than a standard 911 Turbo. Since SSR is on a race team, we take them at their word. The intention is that you can also use this car on the circuit. We would of course like to try it out sometime.

Is there also bad news? Yes, the usual. The price will not be childish, of course. Also, only 10 copies of the SSR GT will be built. But other than that, it’s completely finished.

