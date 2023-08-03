The hottest Boxster on the internet, but still. The 911 S/T watch costs just as much and will be just as ‘rare’.

You can say what you want about Porsche, they have their marketing well done. They also seem to know exactly what the market wants. Where brands such as Lotus drowned for a long time in their own purist principles, Porsche let it go. It is a manufacturer of crossovers that also builds sports cars.

But especially with their 911 they have it done well. Their latest achievement is the 911 S/T. This one has a key that is identical to any other Porsche, so you won’t impress the bar table with that.

Porsche 911 S/T watch

Fortunately, Porsche now also has a watch, so you can show the success to everyone. The name of the clock: Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T. As with the 911 S/T, Porsche (well, Porsche Design actually) built from 1,963.

Now we have to be very honest: it has become a very cool clock. There are enough optical references to the car and that makes it cool. Think of the green numbers and stripes that resemble those of the tachometer and are reminiscent of classic Porsches.

The back has the shape of the Magnesium wheels, with Porsche crest in color. If you choose the brown leather strap, it not only matches the upholstery (if you order Heritage Design interior), but they have also applied weight savings through holes in the leather.

Price

You can only buy the 911 S/T if you are invited. Only 1,963 will be built. In that respect, it is very clever what Porsche does. They release a model that differs in details from another model (which they already had) and charge a considerable additional price for it. And since you have to be invited to buy one, no one will argue about the price.

But we are very curious how the 911 S / T drives. On paper it is not the most interesting offer, because 1,963 copies is just a lot. In addition, the asking price (a ton more than a GT3 TP) is very high and for the time being the changes are numerous, but not (on paper) particularly drastic.

But if you think 411 grand (before options) is too much, know that the watch is considerably cheaper: only 11,950 euros. It’s very good, isn’t it? @nicolasr spends (much) more on an annual basis on the maintenance of its youngtimers.

