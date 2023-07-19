Because the 911 P9LM EVO 900 really is the ultimate monster. Three guesses how much horsepower it has.

The Porsche 911 is available in all kinds of flavours. It starts with a modest 911 Carrera and goes up to extreme variants such as the 911 GT3 RS, 911 Turbo S and 911 Dakar. Truly an ultimate New Elfer pointing is a bit tricky. Perhaps it is waiting for the 911 GT2 RS, a car that you can see as a GT3 RS with the engine of a 911 Turbo S.

Fortunately, there are specialists who are still working on the concept of ‘the ultimate 911’. Not so long ago we welcomed the Brabus company with their Rocket 900 R. For now we have the other (originally) German tuner who likes to thoroughly tackle expensive cars: Mansory. Their latest achievement is the 911 P9LM EVO 900 and it’s simply the ultimate 911 out there.

911 P9LM EVO 900

It’s a Mansory, so it’s definitely not a car for people who are very shy or think their taste is superior. Tip: go to a tuning fair and see such a Mansory in real life. The level of finish and materials is really bizarrely high.

In this case, the P9LM Evo looks like a combination of a 911, 959 and GT1. The basis is – just like with the Brabus mentioned – the 911 Turbo S. The 3.8 boxer is equipped with new hybrid turbos, larger intercoolers, downpipes, sports air filter and a rewritten ECU.

After all these modifications, the engine is good for 900 hp, while the torque of 1,050 Nm is 50 pieces less than what the competition from Bottrop manages. In terms of performance, it does not matter: from 0-100 km / h is over in 2.5 seconds. The top speed is also 340 km/h here. Exactly as fast as the Brabus.

Body kit and interior

Of course, the exterior design of the P9LM EVO 900 is very, er, special. The exterior of the body kit is entirely made of ‘forged carbon’ and is therefore extremely light, extremely strong and extremely expensive. Initially, the kit is available for the Coupé, but soon also for the Cabriolet. We expect a press release about this in due course. By the way, Mansory says you can also get it on special request without body kit available.

Just like my high school achievements, the interior can be called ‘special’. Just as the undersigned was able to come up with excuses not to have to do homework, at Mansory they learned how to build extremely good, very tasteful interiors. The combination of white and mint green is very, er, separate and different. But here too, the finish is meticulous and the quality is dripping with it. And it is more original than a red stitching.

Interested? Then be quick, because Mansory will only build 10 copies of the P9LM EVO 900. Now we are curious, if you arrive with a large suitcase of money (people with Mansory’s don’t seem like people who use debit cards) and have a request for number 11. Will they really say no?

This article 911 P9LM EVO 900 is the ultimate 911 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#P9LM #EVO #ultimate