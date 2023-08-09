See, that’s coming along nicely! The 911 Carrera GTS has a lot of potential!

Every time when a new Porsche 911 comes out, his colleague @jaapiyo and I press conclave about the important things in life. Right, the raison d’être of the recently introduced model.

The last 911 we welcomed is the Porsche 911 S/T. That is a kind of GT3 Touring Package with the engine of the GT3 RS and the roof of a 911 Sport Classic.

The undersigned thinks it’s great, but that price is of course too crazy. In the Netherlands, the sweet spot for a 911 is the manual 911 Carrera GTS Coupé. A standard Carrera is now already 174,000 euros, a Carrera T does 185 mille while an S already costs almost two tons.

911 Carrera GTS potential

The great thing is that with the GTS you already have cool hardware such as the Sport Design bumper, tighter chassis, Turbo brakes and some hardware upgrades. What the 911 GTS also has is more tuning potential. This is evident from the latest message we received from Techart. Because they have the TECHART Power kit TA 092/S2.1. This power kit significantly increases power and torque.

The power goes from 480 hp to 640 hp. That’s an increase of 160 horses! The torque also increases, from 570 Nm to 720 N, an increase of 150 Nm. Do they practice voodoo or other magic at Techart? Well, not quite of course.

The 3.0 six-cylinder has huge reserves and Porsche has used slightly stronger hardware for the GTS. What you also have to take into account is that Porsche estimates its own figures very low. You can also get that 480 hp in warm conditions with bad fuel. So here in Northern Europe, with almost perfect weather conditions for a turbo engine, the power will be a little higher.

Performance

Performance is of course improving enormously, without this being directly reflected in the figures. From 0-100 km/h it now takes not 3.4, but 2.9 seconds. That is a serious leap. The top speed was 311 km/h and is ‘only’ 320 km/h after the tuning. Yes, only. As it turns out, TechArt has tweaked the V-Max. The 0-200 km/h time improved by 2 seconds.

In short, with the potential of the 911 Carrera GTS you can satisfy your hunger for more power. Of course it is also possible to dress up the 911 Carrera GTS just a bit more nicely with lips, skirts, spoilers, lowering sets and other wheels. You can do everything at Techart configure and order.

This article 911 GTS has MUCH more potential than the 911 S/T first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

