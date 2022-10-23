911 Carrera T options, prices and competition

A new petrolhead car has been added to the 911 range. We check all 911 Carrera T options.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T was recently unveiled. That is typically a performance that you may or may not understand. Basically it’s a basic 911 with a few sporty options. In our humble opinion, the car offers exactly what you would expect from a Porsche 911. Of course, a GTS, Turbo or GT3 are much more brutal and faster, but also more expensive and less ‘usable’.

Anyway, the price of the 911T is now known and the car is available in the configurator. Yes, you can now use until the Cup-a-Soup moment to put together your ideal 911 Carrera T. That is why we will take you through the options and configuration options, as well as the competitive position of the car.

Price and standard equipment

The price of the Porsche 911 Carrera is 170,100 euros. And the 911 Carrera T is heavenly perfection on paper. Sure, 385 horsepower isn’t very much, but it’s basically more than enough for a sports car.

It is also the Carrera engine and not the Carrera S engine, so with the smaller turbo blades, which spool up a little faster. Also nice: you have a manual gearbox! You can’t get that on the regular 911 Carrera. In addition, you have a few options such as a limited slip differential, sports suspension, sports seats, GT sports steering wheel and sports exhaust.

Options 911 Carrera T

Most importantly, unlike the regular Carrera, the Carrera T offers rear-axle steering. Of course you can order a lot of options at Porsche. That’s where the margins are. So choose an Indian Red or Racing Yellow: those colors are standard. Metallic paint costs 1,307 euros. Above that you have ‘special colours’, which is nice in itself.

Then you can choose from, for example, Ruby Stone, Shark Blue or Python Green. Then you have lost 2,865 euros. If you really want to get rid of your money, you can opt for PTS. For 9,299 euros you can choose a different Porsche color, if a ‘production slot’ is available.

These are many colors that used to cost 1,000 – 1,500 euros extra. It is also not a ‘special’ lacquer in terms of extra layers, it is just a different color. But on Instagram you participate completely and that is also important.

Interior options 911 Carrera T

In terms of interior, there is almost nothing to choose from. Special, we do not see the shell seats in the press photos in the option lists. Ceramic brake discs cannot be ordered either. A rear seat can be ordered at no extra cost.

Another free option: the storage package (which is neat for storing things). Also special, the Bose sound system is not available, but you can check the Burmester audio system for almost 5 mille.

In any case, it is a matter of being careful in terms of options. They are so expensive that the price quickly exceeds 2 tons. Then you come too close to the GTS and GT3 models. In any case, with the simple and sporty character of a 911 Carrera T you should not order any options.

Other options for the 911 Carrera T

It is basically the ideal sports car, so. But what are the competitors? For that, we dived into the price lists. With options for the Carrera T we now mean the alternatives. Here they are:

Audi RS5 Coupe Competition plus (F5)

€151,798.63

Like the 911 Carrera T, a sports coupe with a few effective upgrades as standard equipment. Of course, the 911 is a purebred sports car, the Audi RS5 is derived from a sedan. You have more power and torque on board, thanks to the Porsche-designed 2.9 liter engine.

The Audi is more of an all-rounder than a puristic sports car. However, the Competition has quite a few cool hardware upgrades that make the car a lot more interesting. But you secretly want these qualities in an Audi RS4 Avant, don’t you?

BMW M4 Coupe ‘Base’ (G82)

€127,298

Secretly, the BMW M4 Coupé comes very close. A German coupé with 3.0 biturbo engine, rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox. The BMW does have (much) more power and torque. The appearance (that nose) is debatable, but the handling characteristics are not. Just like the Carrera T, this version is slightly more aimed at the purist and we can be happy that BMW offers it (and will continue to offer it for the time being).

Nobody will order it new, but in 20 years they will suddenly be in demand and very expensive. Speaking of expensive, a standard M4 is relatively not so bad in terms of price and performance. Also handy: in principle you do not need any options, all sporty (and luxurious) things are there. The disadvantage is that you may prefer the identically driving sedan (the BMW M3), just a little more practical, while you also have the same qualities.

Lotus Emira V6 First Edition

€ About 150 mille

The other approach is the Lotus Emira. If you opt for the V6 with manual gearbox and Sport version, you end up with a car that almost competes with the Porsche 911. We have not driven it yet, but knowing Lotus it is a must. The 3.5 V6 compressor is good for 420 hp and you can optionally select a manual gearbox (otherwise you have an automatic transmission with torque converter).

With the Dutch BPM system, this version is ‘a competitor’, but we are actually more curious about the considerably cheaper version with double clutch and AMG engine. You have it for less than 90 grand, which is a more logical price for such a car.

Porsche Cayman GT4 (982C)

€156,400

The biggest competitor for the Porsche 911 Carrera T is actually this Porsche. The Cayman GT4 offers everything you want if you are looking for a two-seater Porsche for the purist. There is also a manual gearbox here.

The GT4 has more power than the Carrera T: 420 hp compared to 385 hp. And then it is also a naturally aspirated engine. It’s cool that this car has also been tuned by the Porsche GT department. The car is considerably sportier than the Cayman GTS 4.0, for example.

Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

€173,300

The big elephant in the room. The Carrera T has some options from the Carrera S, but why not just pick the S? You can also simply order it. With the manual gearbox, the Carrera S costs only 3,000 euros more.

Then you have a few less sporty options (regular seats, normal steering wheel, normal chassis), but you do have 450 hp and bigger brakes. The Carrera S is really a blow faster than the Carrera T. You can also dress an S a lot but to your own taste in terms of interior colors and types of upholstery.

Jaguar F-Type 75 P450 RWD

€150.688

It’s weird to say, but the Jaguar F-Type has actually become a bargain. Because in this list are only six-cylinder. At Jaguar you get a V8 for a considerably lower amount. And not a small V8 with turbos, but just a full-fat 5 liter supercharged eight-cylinder with a mechanical compressor.

And not even in a scrape version, but the special ’75’ gear. In this case you get an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. If you see this, the Porsche is suddenly very expensive for what you get. The F-Type is nicer, faster and sounds better. And the Jaguar is therefore even cheaper. In fact, if you order a few options on a 911 Carrera T or Order S, you’re just at P575 R level! It costs 180 grand.

Read more? These are the prices, competition and options for the BMW M2!

This article 911 Carrera T options, prices and competition appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

