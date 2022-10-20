There is no such thing as ‘too many variations on one theme’. That’s why there is a Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana.

Even before the facelift of the Porsche 911 arrives, Porsche will quickly launch a few models. The 911 GT3 RS has just been launched, yesterday the 911 Carrera T was unveiled and today it’s the turn of the Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana.

This is a special edition to celebrate the 70th anniversary of an important fact. Then one did Porsche 356S Cabriolet on the Carrera Panamericana. Reason enough for Porsche Latin America & Mexico to go big.

The basis of the Carrera Panamericana is the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. The car is painted in Gentian blue. Just like the car in 1952, the rims are painted in color with a gray interior. The rims are 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Boxster roof

It is a Carrera S, but the brakes are black (normally red). There is also a white round circle with the number ’11’ in it. Nice detail: the vertical bars on the hood are painted in white, again just like the 356 of yesteryear.

The most special thing is the roof, according to Porsche. This one is ‘Graffity Grey’. That color is not available for the 911, but it is available for the 718 Boxster Spyder. They used the material for the 911 Carrera Panamericana. So it is indeed a unique model. Some features – such as Gentian Blue – can be ordered simply for the 911.

The interior is of course also different with Chalk-colored leather, black stitching and black piping. No Porsche logos in the headrests, but ‘La Carrera Panamericana’. There are also some special badges to remind you that you are driving a very special 911.

Base 911 Carrera Panamericana

Technically, the 911 Carrera Panamericana is not extremely rare or special, by the way. It’s a Carrera S Convertible. The 3.0 six-cylinder boxer has 450 hp at 6,500 rpm and 530 Nm at 2,300 rpm.

The transmission is an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, which sends all power to the rear wheels. This sprints the 1,560 kg heavy sports beetle to the maximum speed in the Netherlands in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 306 km/h.

To buy? That is not possible for mortals. The car will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to charity.

Read more? These are 16 Porsche’s 992 with Dutch registration!

This article 911 Carrera Panamericana is the next sports beetle appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Carrera #Panamericana #sports #beetle