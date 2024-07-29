Juarez City.- The body of a person wrapped in a blanket was found tonight at one of the exits of Camino Real.

Authorities were alerted by an anonymous call to the 911 emergency number about the location of the body.

Municipal officers were the first to arrive at the scene located at the exit to Pavo Real Street and the Pánfilo Natera neighborhood.

It was not determined whether it was a man or a woman, only her hands were visible, which were tied behind her back.

With this case, there are now 78 intentional homicides this month.