Betty Glover had to turn 90 before she could retire. This obligation hit her herself – for a sad reason.

Oregon – “Help me retire please” was the title of Betty Glover’s fundraiser gofundme.com. “At almost 92 years of age, work must finally be over,” she wrote there. But there was a catch.

A different kind of appeal for donations: Great-grandmother finally wants to retire

Her strength is fading and her eyes are getting worse – the natural course of things doesn’t go unnoticed by Betty Glover either. However, it is less common to work into old age. At the age of almost 92, she sorted groceries and stood at the checkout in a branch of the US supermarket chain WinCo.

Glover, too, could have imagined something nicer for a long time. She has always enjoyed working with customers and colleagues, she states at GoFundMe out of here. And yet she longed for relaxation and more time for her (great) grandchildren – after her well-deserved retirement. Earning enough money for retirement is not possible for everyone. After decades of working life, the 91-year-old also lacked financial means. So she launched an appeal for donations.

“I admire you”: Words of warmth and financial support from thousands of people

On the donation platform, the great-grandmother went into more depth about her financial situation. She relies on support to pay off the trailer she lives in. Only then will she have enough money to pay for the rent for the parking space, food and medicine. She is not alone in her home country with this fate: it is similar Supermarket worker from New Jersey issued.

On May 1st, the time had finally come: With a donation of 76,482 US dollars (about 69,600 euros, as of April 25th), she even achieved about 30,000 euros more than she had intended and was finally able to retire. “It is a gift to appreciate you and your years of work” – there were touching words for free. (Felina Wellner)