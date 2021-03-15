Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The results of an exploratory study announced today (March 15, 2021), within the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, under the slogan «A new reality, New horizons », about the optimism of the vast majority of Emirati youth about the future of the UAE, and most of them expected that the world would witness a major positive transformation in the next 50 years.

According to the results of the first-of-its-kind survey that includes documented evidence of Emirati youth’s views on their country’s future agenda, 91 percent of respondents expressed optimism about the future of their country and that the coming years will be better, while (78 percent) expect their lives to be better. Better than their parents ‘lives, while only 3 percent expected their condition to be worse than their parents’ condition.

The study also shows that success on the personal level of Emirati youth is closely related to the level of progress and prosperity of their country, as about one-third (28%) consider contributing to the well-being and prosperity of the UAE a top priority outweighing its importance in establishing a stable and happy family life (23%), or Striving to achieve a successful career path (15%), while (90%) of Emirati students studying outside the country indicated that they plan to return to their country to start their career there.

Commenting on the results of the study, Muhammad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, said: “The results of the exploratory study, especially our youth’s confidence in the future of their country, reflect the clear vision adopted by our wise leadership of nurturing our young talents, and Young people with world-class educational levels to qualify and prepare them for future jobs, and enable them to fully invest their potentials and energies to move forward in the process of development and prosperity in order to achieve our goals for the next fifty years, to be the best countries in the world by the year 2071 ».