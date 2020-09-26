Highlights: Claim in the study of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Financial loss from deaths, injuries and injuries in road accidents

After the accident, the means of income are stopped, this is the biggest factor

The victim has to suffer the most damage

During the year 2018, the socio-economic impact of the death of a person in a road accident was Rs 91 lakh. When severely injured, this amount sits around Rs 3.6 lakh. These figures have come out in a study of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The ministry has said that 1.51 lakh people died and 4.69 lakh people were seriously injured in 2018. According to him, this had a total impact of Rs 1.47 lakh crore. In many cases deaths and injuries are not detected, taking into account the study estimated a loss of Rs 5.9 lakh crore which is 3.1 percent of GDP.

It is the first study since 1999 to assess the economic loss of road accidents, injuries and injuries. There are studies all over the world so that safe infrastructure and better rules can be prepared, lives can be saved. The report has not yet been made public and the Ministry is reading it.

This study is done by the IIT Delhi’s Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Program (TRIPP) and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System (DIMTS). In this, three types of estimates have been issued based on three types of circumstances. The third estimate is based on the Global Burden of Dillies (GDB) and is estimated to have an impact of Rs 8.63 lakh.

Estimated considering every expenditure

According to sources, these estimates have been made keeping in mind medical expenses, loss of income (output cost), pain, misery, loss of vehicle, damage to public properties and administrative expenses. In order to estimate the financial impact, the loss of society is estimated by estimating the present income of the person concerned and the potential income in future. If a person dies or becomes completely handicapped, that too is taken into consideration.

The victim has to bear the most harm

Outpur cost accounts for a large part of the socio-economic impact of deaths in road accidents, which is around Rs 74 lakh per person. In case of serious injuries, more than 50% of it goes towards medical expenses. The report also highlights how the costs associated with the victim are actually about 98 percent of the total cost of road accidents. Victims between the ages of 18 and 45 have to bear 70% of the cost of the entire accident. This has been done on the basis of data received from police stations of 14 cities and 53 hospitals in 20 cities in the study.