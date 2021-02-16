The Federal Supreme Court announced an increase in the achievement index in regard to hearing appeals and lawsuits, reaching 91% in adjudicating cases before it.

This came during the general assembly of the court, which was held under the chairmanship of the President of the Federal Supreme Court, Muhammad Hamad Al-Badi, in the presence of the court’s judges and the head of the Cassation Prosecution Office.

Al-Badi praised the efforts made by the court’s judges and all its employees during the past year and until now, especially in light of the challenges resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic, as these efforts culminated in the court’s achievement of high achievement rates in the adjudication of the cases presented, despite the increase in appeals received during last year. He touched on the Federal Supreme Court’s achievements in such exceptional circumstances, by providing the best services to the public, and providing various smart judicial services, to ensure continuity of achievement and raise performance efficiency.





