Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The UAE witnessed a remarkable improvement in air quality levels during 2021, starting with an increase in the percentage of green days to reach 91.4% after it was 87.9% in 2020, passing through a decrease in the percentages of most air pollutants in the country during 2021 compared to 2020, where Nitrogen dioxide decreased by 0.3%, sulfur dioxide by 17.9%, and ground ozone by 1%, ending with the increase in the percentage of suspended particulate matter in the Earth’s atmosphere, as a result of natural factors and sand storms that the region witnessed in 2021, where the materials witnessed Particles with a diameter of less than 10 microns increased by 5.5%, and the concentrations of particulate matter less than 2.5 microns increased by 9.3%.

Aisha Al-Abdouli, Director of the Department of Green Development and Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the above-mentioned improvement came in accordance with the results of the Ministry’s monitoring of “air quality levels” at the state level, in cooperation with the relevant government agencies and institutions. The monitoring was based on extensive studies in areas related to air quality, and inventory of influential sources, in order to develop plans and projects that would reduce or limit emissions of air pollutants.

National efforts and specifications

Al-Abdouli attributed the reasons for improving air quality in the country to the existing national and local efforts in many influential sectors such as energy, infrastructure, transportation, building and construction, waste, industry and municipalities, where there are many national and local strategies that contribute to reducing emissions rates resulting from the activities of the influential sectors, the most important of which is the strategy Energy, transportation strategy, waste strategy, circular economy strategy and many more, in addition to the recent updates adopted by the competent authorities regarding some specifications related to types of fuels, vehicles, devices and others, which also contributed to increasing efficiency, improving air quality and reducing emissions.

And she indicated that monitoring and monitoring the level of air quality at the national level is carried out by means of a network of ground monitoring stations distributed throughout the country, and there are (54) stations. Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Fujairah Municipality, in addition to stations affiliated with the National Center of Meteorology.

environmental targets

Aisha Al-Abdouli pointed out that “improving air quality” constitutes the third axis of the eight axes of the general environmental policy in the country, and is based on a set of objectives, including raising the contribution of clean energy in the country’s energy mix to 50% by 2050, and improving air quality to reach a percentage of 50%. 100% according to national borders by 2040 and many more, in addition to the main directions of improving the quality of ambient and indoor air and reducing ambient noise and odors, pointing out that the Ministry is working on studying the alignment of existing federal and local initiatives, programs and plans with the objectives of the axis, in addition to cooperation with The academic sector in the field of studies and research to study the environmental, economic and social impacts of all environmental trends and to develop plans and interim targets.

Electronic air quality platform

Asking the extent to which the public can obtain, from a reliable official source, information about the air quality in the vicinity of them? Al-Abdouli stressed that the electronic air quality platform launched by the ministry in cooperation with the National Center for Meteorology and the competent environmental authorities in 2020, represents a reliable source for air quality in the country, as the platform includes an advanced database, and links the ground-based ambient air quality monitoring stations operating in the country, as well. It allows its users to learn about the state of air quality in the areas covered by the network in terms of colors, and its suitability to the health condition of the community, enabling them to choose the appropriate times and places to practice their activities, in addition to providing guidance and advice to all members of society, pointing out that the platform’s air quality index is based on measurement Five main pollutants: (nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ground ozone, particulate matter less than 10 microns in diameter, and sulfur dioxide).

Regarding the most important efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Modern Environment regarding maintaining air quality?, she emphasized that the ministry has launched the National Project for Inventory of Air Pollutant Emissions – Second Edition, with the aim of updating inventories of air pollutant emissions and inventorying emissions of air pollutants from the influential sectors referred to above. And the development of the national air quality strategy aimed at reducing the health effects associated with air pollution, improving the quality of life, strengthening the framework of policies, institutions and governance related to air quality through cooperation between federal and local authorities, and encouraging the adoption and adoption of clean and innovative technologies that contribute to the sustainable economic growth of the country.