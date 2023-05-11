Fighting cancer actor Dolph Lundgren spoke for the first time about the disease

Swedish-born American actor Dolph Lundgren spoke for the first time about his long battle with cancer. In an interview published on the YouTube channel of journalist Graham Bensinger, the artist confessedthat hopes to finally defeat cancer after eight years of treatment.

Lundgren, 65, said he was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015. Doctors removed the tumor, and for five years the disease did not make itself felt. However, in 2020, the cancer returned, the 90s action star recalls. According to him, this time the doctors found metastases in the kidneys and liver, which could not be completely removed during the operation. The artist, struggling with the disease, was prescribed a course of chemotherapy. “I started having side effects, had constant diarrhea, because of which I lost a lot of weight. It was not very pleasant, because I saw how much my poor fiancee Emma Krokdal was suffering, ”he added.

Dolph Lundgren recalls that in 2021, when he was in London filming The Expendables 4 and Aquaman, the doctor said that the disease was progressing and advised the artist to stop work and spend more time with his family. “I asked him, ‘How much time do you think I have left?’ He gave me two or three years, but judging by his voice, he probably thought that I would last even less, ”the action star said about the disappointing prognosis.

The actor admitted that he did not fall into despair when he learned about the approach of death, but he was worried about the reaction of the children and the bride. In the end, he decided to consult with another specialist who was able to find an effective treatment. In the first three months of therapy, the tumors shrank by 20 to 30 percent, Lundgren said, and now they are 90 percent smaller. “Now we are removing scar tissue and remaining tumors. Hopefully, when they are removed, there will be no cancer activity, and the drugs I take will suppress everything else, ”said Lundgren.

The actor admitted that during his illness he learned to appreciate life, as well as enjoy every new day and the opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

