The year 2024 has just begun and many of the most important club competitions are already halfway through the season, although everything remains to be seen. For this reason, today from 90min, we have dared to make predictions for the end of this season of the main competitions both at the club and national team level.
Below we leave you with our predictions for this 2024:
For the French league championship our champion is Luis Enrique's Paris Saint Germain. There is no doubt that they have the best squad in the championship and are the dominators of the local championship.
For the Bundesliga we believe that Bayern Munich will finally beat Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season. Currently, those from Munich are second in the tournament but we believe that they will ultimately win the Bundesliga.
Girona is without a doubt the revelation of this campaign in LaLiga EA Sports but we do not believe that it will be able to maintain the pace throughout the year. That's where Real Madrid will come in and is doing its homework.
This Premier League season promises to be played until the final days. Pep Guardiola's men are currently third in the table but we believe they will rise to the top of the table.
Inter Milan is currently first in the Italian league and that is how we believe things will be at the end of the season. We consider Inter Milan the winner.
The 2024 Clausura Tournament in Liga MX is about to begin and we believe that América will be the winner of this edition. The defending champion is always a club to take into account and Emilio Azcárraga wants to form the best squad in the club's history.
In Argentina, River Plate is one of the best Argentine football clubs and therefore must always be taken into account for these predictions.
The maximum European competition. There are many clubs that are running as favorites to win the Champions League but we believe that Manchester City will be able to retain the title.
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen is having a great season. They are still alive in the Europa League and are the favorites to win it.
In Europe's third competition, Aston Villa is our winner. Unai Eery's men are having a great season, they are currently second in the Premier League
In the highest club competition in South America, Brazilian clubs have been dominating lately, and for us the next champion of the Copa Libertadores is Flamengo.
This summer we will have the Euro Cup where we will see the best of national team football. The one from France is one of the favorites to win the title and even more so after her performance in the 2022 World Cup.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#90min39s #predictions #teams #champions #main #competitions
Leave a Reply