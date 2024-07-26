Exclusive information from 90min: the FC Barcelona is willing to do anything to sign Nico Williams during this summer transfer window. The Catalan club is aware that it could be left without Dani Olmo, due to negotiations for the current Athletic Bilbao winger. Williams is the number 1 priority for the Blaugrana.
It’s the soap opera of the summer. Will Nico Williams join FC Barcelona during this summer transfer window? One thing is certain, the Catalan club is willing to do anything to attract the recent winner of Euro 2024. According to our information, the Blaugrana are aware that they could lose ground in the Dani Olmo case. However, they want to finish with Williams first.
This is the priority of the Catalan board. Hansi Flick and the rest of the board want at all costs to form the Lamine Yamal – Nico Williams duo that gave La Roja joy throughout the summer. Barça also believe that the current Athletic Bilbao player would be willing to postpone his salary or reduce it at least temporarily this summer, to the delight of FC Barcelona’s finances.
Of course, it is not guaranteed that Nico Williams will accept such a proposal. He still has offers from big European names, who offer him a much higher salary. Therefore, we will have to wait a little longer to find out where the 22-year-old talent will develop next season.
