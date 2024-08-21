He Barcelona is interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, it has emerged 90min but time is running out to reach an agreement for the 28-year-old.
Coman is considering his future in Munich following the arrival of Michael Olise from Aston Villa, and Bayern are reportedly open to a fee of around 40 million euros for his departure.
Sources have confirmed to 90min Barcelona have shown interest in signing Coman, although the Catalan club may not have the time necessary to raise the funds needed to close a deal with the French striker.
A return to his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain could instead be an option for Coman, who came through the ranks at the French side but made just four first-team appearances before leaving for Juventus in 2014.
However, PSG have already signed 19-year-old Desire Doue from Rennes for €50m and do not consider signing Coman a priority at this stage of the summer transfer window.
He could try again in January or at the end of the current season unless Bayern lower their demands, so it seems worth signing a second winger now.
Other reports suggest Coman will move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur named as possible suitors, although sources have played down any such links. 90min .
Bayern are not pushing to sell Coman, who still has three years left on his contract, and are willing to give the 28-year-old a role in Vincent Kompany’s team next season if he decides to stay. But if the right opportunity presents itself, they will approve a sale.
