Bundesliga promoted VfB Stuttgart is in the middle of the current season instead of just being there. The second youngest team in the league thrilled soccer Germany with great offensive football and are currently seventh in the table more than expected.
Established teams such as Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG Hoffenheim are behind VfB after 13 match days. With 26 specially scored goals, the Autostädter together with BVB represent the fourth best offensive in the league. In short: The newcomer is less cannon fodder for the rest of the league, rather you are a serious opponent.
Seventh place is sure to make one or two fans dream, after all, sixth place in the table qualifies a club for the UEFA Conference League play-offs. Currently only three points separate VfB from this success. But does Stuttgart have what it takes for Europe? Or could participation in an international cup even backfire?
“Participation in the Conference League could mature and stabilize VfB”
– Markus Grafenschäfer, 90min editorial team
The rapid rise of VfB was a bit surprising. In contrast to HSV, the course seems to have been set correctly during the second division seasons in Stuttgart. The bitter descents into the second class in 2016 and 2019 are now finally digested in Canstatt. The “new” VfB Stuttgart seems too tidy, too modern and too motivated.
The convincing performances in the Bundesliga are proof of the first-class work that is being done around coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and CEO Thomas Hitzelsberger. The enormous trust in the young pillars of the team can be described as very brave. If newcomers try to improve their chances of staying up in the league with experienced professionals elsewhere, VfB prefers to look for luck in the youth. Proof: Only three professionals in the starting eleven in the game against Wolfsburg (0: 1) were older than 24 years.
Consistency over the course of the season – also as David against Goliath
VfB is in a good mood and sometimes also convinces against the bigger clubs. In the beginning of the season they wrested a 1-1 draw from Bayer Leverkusen, and they also played a draw against the second surprise club of the season, Union Berlin. Splendid, however, was the 5-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, which cost black and yellow coach Lucien Favre the job in the end. And sometimes you forget that Stuttgart had a good chance of scoring points when they beat FC Bayern 3-1.
The results show: The newcomer impresses above all with its very good consistency. There has not yet been a first slump, as the few defeats (only three) over the course of the season prove. This at least answers the question of whether Stuttgart could play a role in the race for Europe with yes.
But would participation in the European Cup be good for the club and the players? After all, as a result of international competition, a few “smaller” clubs later failed themselves. In fact, this is probably the biggest counter-argument.
It is precisely at this point that UEFA could play a role for VfB. The Conference League, which will be launched for the coming season, is justifiably attracting criticism, since the concept and the meaningfulness of the competition are doubtful. But unlike in the Europe or Champions League, Stuttgart would meet clubs that are at best equal, if not inferior. For the club’s players, the conference games would be a nice change from everyday Bundesliga life, a good stage to market themselves and a chance to gain international experience – and all that on a pleasantly low level.
Admittedly, participation would increase the number of games and you would also have to be on the pitch during the week. But this is where the classic cost-benefit factor comes into play. By participating in the European Cup, Stuttgart would be able to earn some additional money, which would do well in times of Corona. Otherwise, you would have to plug any financial holes through player sales. And in the long term, that can no longer be a solution.
Yes to Europe!
In the end, the European Cup would be a bonus reward after promotion. Especially in the Conference League, Stuttgart shouldn’t have to put any pressure on itself, other than to cause a sensation there now. Rather, the new competition could secure the financial stability of the club. You can hardly find money much “cheaper” at the moment. And since VfB certainly has the quality for sixth place in the Bundesliga, one can say: Stuttgart has what it takes for Europe!
“The international competition would do more harm than help to the development in Stuttgart.”
– Florian Bajus, 90min author
VfB Stuttgart is good for the Bundesliga, after their return the Swabians are just having fun. Pellegrino Matarazzo instills courage and self-confidence in his players, brings a clear and offensive game idea and has a solid axis on which he builds: Gregor Kobel is a reliable support in goal, Waldemar Anton and captain Marc Oliver Kempf are irreplaceable in the back four, Wataru Endo and Orel Mangala pull the strings in midfield and Silas Wamangituka and Tanguy Coulibaly twirl in attack, while Nicolas Gonzalez and Sasa Kalajdzic take care of scoring goals.
First of all, Stuttgart has to get into the league
After restless and chaotic years that resembled a rollercoaster ride, from the outside, calm seems to have returned. Trainer Matarazzo, sports director Sven Mislintat and chairman of the board Thomas Hitzlsperger form a harmonious management trio that has enough experience and competence and forms a healthy foundation for the years to come.
Seventh place in the table is certainly a nice snapshot for the Christmas holidays and the team can be trusted to hold their own in the upper half of the table – but they are not ready for Europe yet. The average age of the squad (24.3 years) is not an argument in this respect, as RB Leipzig is playing for the championship with a value of 23.8 years and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. Rather, these shooting stars like Kobel, Silas, Kalajdzic, Coulibaly or Mateo Klimowicz, Roberto Massimo and Borna Sosa and also chief coach Matarazzo first have to assert themselves in the Bundesliga and take the next steps in their personal development.
Warning examples from Freiburg and Hanover
The foundation that has been built serves first and foremost to shape VfB back into a seasoned Bundesliga club and gradually work their way up to higher table regions. In this respect, too great sporting success can be deceptive. Think of Hannover 96, Mainz 05 or SC Freiburg, who fought to stay up in the season after qualifying for the European Cup and, with the exception of Mainz, even lost this fight because the triple burden and the many trips represented an extremely high hurdle that have taken an enormous toll.
1899 Hoffenheim also has to fight hard this season. In group L of the Europa League, the Kraichgauer, trained by Sebastian Hoeneß, celebrated the group victory, but they have suffered six defeats in the Bundesliga and are twelfth in the table with 15 points.
Under normal circumstances, Stuttgart with the current management axis would be quite capable of developing like Borussia Mönchengladbach – but this step would only be expected of the club in the second or third Bundesliga year in a row. But in Corona times, it is difficult to predict where which club will be in a few years due to the horrific financial impact.
Step-by-step instead of dreaming about Europe
It can be assumed that those responsible will consciously take one step at a time. First and foremost is relegation in the Bundesliga, with the medium-term goal of re-establishing yourself in the top German division. If the positive development continues successfully, the single-digit table positions can be tackled. Reaching the European Cup this season would have a short-term economic advantage, but the sporting goals would be at risk. Because as refreshing as VfB football may be in the otherwise reactive Bundesliga: It takes more experience to assert oneself in Europe.
