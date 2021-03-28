In Russia, over the past day, 9088 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has reached 4,519,832, according to the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Sunday 28 March.

According to the headquarters, the infected were found in 84 regions of the country. Most of the new cases were recorded in Moscow (1878), St. Petersburg (701) and the Moscow region (610), least of all – in the Altai Republic (8), the Jewish Autonomous Region (4), as well as in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Magadan Region and Tove (on one occasion).

Over the past day, 336 patients with coronavirus have died, 8630 people have fully recovered. Over the entire period of the pandemic in Russia, 97,740 infected people died, with 4,139,128 people recovered.

Earlier in March, the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov said that in Russia there is a stabilization of the epidemic situation with a downward trend. At the same time, the expert warned that in early spring, daily fluctuations in the incidence of COVID-19 are still possible, as the coronavirus acquires the features of a seasonal infection.