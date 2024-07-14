Home page World

From: Romina Kunze, Jennifer Lanzinger

Press Split

She fought cancer for years, but now actress Shannen Doherty is said to have lost the battle. The Hollywood star was only 53 years old.

Munich – In the early 90s, she was one of the absolute TV idols worldwide. In the drama series “90210” she played one of the main roles with high school student Brenda Walsh for several seasons. Now the Hollywood icon Shannen Doherty (USA) has died. As the actress’ spokeswoman from told the American newspaper People confirmed, Doherty succumbed to cancer.

The actress had been suffering from cancer since 2015 and was diagnosed with the final stage in 2017

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to confirm the death of actress Shannen Doherty,” the spokeswoman said on Sunday (July 14) in an exclusive interview with the US magazine. Surrounded by her loved ones, she succumbed to her cancer on Saturday (July 13), the spokeswoman continued.

Shannen Doherty played in “Beverly Hills, 90210” among others (archive photo). © John Salangsang/Invision/AP/dpa

She fought the disease for almost ten years. In 2015, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, as People writes. In 2017, she made the disease public after she went into remission and the doctors told her that she was in the final stage (4).

“There are definitely days when I ask myself, ‘Why me?'” she told Celebrity Magazine in a previous interview about her illness. “And then I say, ‘Why not me? Who else deserves such a terrible illness?’ No one does.”

Shannen Doherty is dead: Fight against the disease and return in front of the camera

The actress remained combative until the end. After her diagnosis in 2015, her career had become somewhat quieter, as had the film and television registry imdb.com shows that she consciously accepted roles again after the announcement. This included the remake of her breakthrough role “Beverly Hills, 90210″ in 2019.

On the one hand, she owed it to her series colleague Luke Perry, who died unexpectedly in the same year at the age of 52. On the other hand, she wanted to encourage women and show what is still possible even in the final stages of cancer, she quoted the People Magazine.

In her last Instagram post At the end of June this year, she said that she was feeling good about her illness for the first time in months. Although she doesn’t know how long she will have to continue with chemotherapy, she is still drawing hope from the treatment, as she said in the video clip that was released under the format “Let’s be clear”. This is a kind of digital memoir for the actress.

US actress Shannen Doherty is dead: “90210” made her famous, another show celebrated great success

Her other successes included her role in the cult series “Charmed”. From 1998 to 2001, she played the eldest of three witch sisters, Prue Halliwell, after leaving 90210 had left. Later, shorter guest appearances in TV shows followed.

Shortly before her death, the actress and animal rights activist was surrounded by her family, including her beloved dog Bowie, the official statement continued.

Former football star and actor OJ Simpson also lost his battle with cancer this year. Simpson died in April at the age of 76. Last year, the death of sitcom legend Matthew Perry (Friends) shocked the television world. He was only 54 years old.