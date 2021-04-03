The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 9021. The total number of infected reached 4,572,077, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Saturday, April 3rd.

Most cases – 2011 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (717 cases) and the Moscow Region (594 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Magadan Region and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (one case each).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 384 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 100,017 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

Number of discharged patients increased per day at 9618. In total, 4,195,869 patients recovered.