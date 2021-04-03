Over the past day, 9021 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia in 84 regions, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus infection reported on April 3.

The largest number of cases of the disease was recorded in Moscow (2011), St. Petersburg (717) and the Moscow region (594).

Over the past day, 384 cases of death from complications of COVID-19 have been registered in the country, 9,618 people with previously confirmed coronavirus have fully recovered.

In total, 4,572,077 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in 85 regions to date in Russia. Over the entire period, 100,017 deaths were recorded, 4,195,869 people were cured.

On the eve of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova noted that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the country tends to stabilize. At the same time, she allowed seasonal fluctuations in the incidence of COVID-19 in April and May.

Golikova stressed that the vaccination campaign is the key to a stable situation and called on citizens to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

On the same day, Rospotrebnadzor said that it was too early to cancel the mask regime, as this could entail a new surge in the incidence.

On March 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the restrictions could be lifted “after population immunity is established,” and for this it is necessary to vaccinate about 70% of the adult population, the head of state emphasized.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on January 18. Everyone is invited to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center, free of charge.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.