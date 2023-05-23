During a press conference in N’Djamena, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Raouf Mazou, told reporters, “So far, we believe we are close to 90,000 people.”“.

The United Nations estimates the number of those who have fallen to date in the battles taking place in Sudan since April 15 at about a thousand dead, in addition to more than a million displaced persons and refugees..

According to Mazo, “more than 250,000 people have left Sudan” to the neighboring countries of this country since the start of this war between the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, nicknamed “Hemeti”.“.

As for Chad, where the vast majority of these refugees are housed in temporary camps in the east of the country near the border with Sudan, the UN official said, “More than 90 percent of these refugees are women and children.”“.

At the end of a four-day visit to Chad, during which he inspected the camps located in the desert east of the country, he added that the UNHCR fears “the rainy season, which will start soon and will constitute an additional obstacle to providing assistance to them.”“.

“We congratulate Chad for its solidarity” with these refugees, he added, “but Chad cannot do it alone.”“.

“We urge the international community to share this burden with Sudan’s neighboring countries and provide urgent support,” he added.

On May 17, the United Nations and partners launched a $3 billion fundraising appeal to help the millions of people in Sudan and the hundreds of thousands more who have fled to neighboring countries, including $470 million “to support refugees, returnees and host communities in the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt and Ethiopia.” and the state of South Sudan“.