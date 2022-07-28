The eighth edition of “Il Cinema In Piazza” is successfully ending, the event organized in Rome by the Piccolo America Association which was inaugurated on Friday 3 June and will close on Sunday 31 July: 104 screenings, 28 meetings with over 70 international and Italian guests, 10 retrospectives, with more than 90,000 spectators, an increase of 38% compared to the 2021 edition. In two months of programming, the public rediscovered the magic of sharing in front of the big screen and an informal and direct dialogue with artists. “A great popular festival with 90.00 spectators is the balance sheet of Il Cinema in Piazza, a meeting and discussion place for cinephiles and non-cinephiles, where thanks to perseverance and resilience it has been possible to invest in the formation of a new very young audience. A success that has allowed us to talk about a less experienced cinema, never seen and never distributed in Italy ”declares Valerio Carocci, President of the Piccolo America Association. The widespread event, which involved the capital from the center to the periphery, recorded a great participation every evening in the three locations that hosted the rich program: Piazza San Cosimato in Trastevere, the Cervelletta Park in Tor Sapienza and the Monte Park Ciocci in Valle Aurelia.

Many international authors and a mainly young audience

The number and prestige of the international authors involved, with films and guests from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Mexico and Chile, made this last edition unique. “The wealth of the countries involved led to a beautiful meeting between different cultures – says Giulia Flor Buraschi, Vice President of the Piccolo America Association – we were able to give life to great popular events, such as those that hosted Wes Anderson, Carlo Verdone, Luca Marinelli and at the same time welcoming authors such as Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Paweł Pawlikowski and Lav Diaz in crowded squares and parks. The goal has always been not to diversify the plans, but rather to break any elitist dynamics in the promotion and enjoyment of the cinematographic work ”.

The transversality of the arts and disciplines involved, such as theater, music, sport, have led above all to a large turnout of young audiences: “In contrast to the fact that young people are the ones who go to the cinema less – says Federico Croce, General Manager – every year we notice with more pleasure that it is the boys who crowd our squares, because they live them as a place of beauty where they can meet and watch films all together, emerging from the claustrophobia of streaming and the four walls of the house . And we are happy to see that this year the summer arenas have multiplied within the city, because this is the demonstration that what we believed in is something that citizens appreciate and clamor for ”.

It closes on July 31 with Francesca Archibugi in Piazza San Cosimato

Friday 29 July the appointment with the Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, who will present his first work, unpublished in Italy, “Occident” in Piazza San Cosimato, while Francesca Archibugi will officially close the event on Saturday 31 July. dedicated a retrospective and which, after having met the public several times together with his actors and collaborators, will bring the film “Vivere” to Piazza San Cosimato. The work of the Association does not stop with the closing of Il Cinema in Piazza. The Troisi Cinema remains open throughout the summer with its first-run programming and as a cultural and meeting place, thanks also to its TIM Study Room open 24/7. A cinema model that has proved to be a winner and that, despite the crisis and the decline in spectators, since the day of its inauguration, on 21 September 2021, it has become the single room with the highest number of admissions in Italy.