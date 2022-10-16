Nine thousand Russian military will arrive in Belarus to create regional troops

About nine thousand Russian military personnel will arrive in Belarus to form joint regional troops. About it informed Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation, Assistant Minister of Defense of Belarus for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenko on Twitter.

It is specified that all echelons with the Russian military will arrive in Belarus within a few days. “The first echelons with Russian servicemen who are part of the RGV (s) began to arrive in the Republic of Belarus. The relocation will take several days. The total number will be just under nine thousand people,” Revenko wrote.

The fact that Russia and Belarus are forming a joint grouping of troops on the western borders of the Union State became known on October 10. According to the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the reason was the aggravation of the situation in the region and the threat of an attack from Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus clarified that the decision to create a regional grouping of troops was made solely in the interests of strengthening the protection and defense of the state border of the union state. Before that, it became known that Belarusians would form the basis of the Russian-Belarusian troops.

Earlier, the arrival of the Russian military in Belarus was shown on video.