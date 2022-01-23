Unbelievable but true: a man from South Africa spent an eleven-hour flight in the aircraft’s landing gear. He traveled 9000 kilometers from Johannesburg to Amsterdam. In this he was very lucky.

The landing gear of a large Boeing 747-8 – certainly not the most comfortable place on the plane (archive image). Image: Photo – FAZ Wolfgang Eilmes

EA passenger survived around eleven hours in a plane’s landing gear bay. The man was discovered by police officers in a plane coming from South Africa at Amsterdam Airport, a spokeswoman for the Dutch police said on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“It is quite remarkable that the man is still alive,” the spokeswoman said. The average flight time between Johannesburg and Amsterdam is eleven hours.