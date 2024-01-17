The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that a Gulf husband was obligated to compensate his wife 9,000 dirhams for the material and moral damage she suffered as a result of his beating her and destroying her mobile phone, and obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and attorney’s fees.

The defendant's agent stated that the case was rejected, because the truth of the incident had not been proven, because the accusation directed against his client was “suspect” and probable, and the plaintiff did not provide evidence that the criminal ruling would become final, and that the evidence does not prevent consideration of justifications for compensation, and that the plaintiff did not prove the elements of damage that she claims to request. Compensation for it.

He pointed out the absence of a causal relationship between the damages claimed and the criminal ruling, and requested that the lawsuit be dismissed and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay the lawsuit’s fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

For its part, a civil court of first instance confirmed in its ruling that it became clear that the defendant was convicted of assaulting the plaintiff’s physical safety and destroying her phone, a ruling that has become final according to what is established in the papers.

The court confirmed that the material damage is proven, and that the request for compensation for it is valid, and the court estimates it at a value of 4,000 dirhams. Regarding the request for moral damage, the defendant’s assault on the plaintiff’s physical integrity, and the injuries he caused to her, infringement on her dignity, and insult to her would create a feeling of sadness in her. The insult was that she was his wife and the mother of his children, and he had to treat her well, and that her request for compensation came his way, and the court estimated it at 5,000 dirhams, and obliged the defendant to do so, and accordingly the court ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay the plaintiff 9,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damage she had suffered, and it obligated him to Case fees and attorney fees.