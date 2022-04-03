EAbout 900 people took part in a motorcade with Russian flags in Berlin on Sunday. The move with several hundred vehicles was registered as an event entitled “No propaganda in the school – protection for Russian-speaking people, no discrimination”, according to the Berlin police.

A sign read, “Stop hating Russians.” A number of cars carried flags in the Russian national colors of white, blue and red.

The parade moved from the city limits in north-eastern Berlin to the Olympic Square in the Charlottenburg district. According to the police, the applicant was an individual. There were no incidents, a spokesman said.