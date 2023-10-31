In a statement, the company attributed the growth in net profits during the first nine months of 2023 to revenue growth, increased operational efficiency, and reduced financing costs.

Net profit increased by 163 percent to 137 million dirhams (about $37 million) during the third quarter of 2023, explaining that when the growth assets come into operation, the additional revenues will slightly impact the cost, leading to significant growth in profits.

Revenue growth accelerated

Burjeel Holding Group achieved strong revenue growth of 17.2 percent to reach AED 3.3 billion (about $900 million) in the first nine months of 2023, driven by a 10.6 percent increase in the total number of patients to 4.4 million patients.

Revenue growth also accelerated during the third quarter of 2023, achieving an increase of 23.8 percent to 1.2 billion dirhams due to the increase in the volume of complex medical procedures. The group’s bed occupancy rate reached 60 percent in the first nine months of 2023. Therefore, the Burjeel Group has sufficient capabilities from the invested infrastructure to grow organically without the need for any additional investment, in addition to having great scope to further increase its vital growth assets. .

EBITDA in the nine-month period of 2023 rose by 19.5 percent to reach AED 727 million, while EBITDA margin rose to 21.9 percent, as the group focused on providing services with higher returns.

EBITDA during the third quarter of 2023 increased significantly by 34.1 percent to reach AED 260 million.

Strong performance across sectors

The hospital sector remains the main contributor to the group’s revenue, contributing 89 percent of the group’s total revenue in the first nine months of 2023, in line with the previous year.

Revenue and EBITDA in the Hospitals segment increased by 17.9 percent and 31.1 percent, respectively, during the nine-month period of 2023, driven by higher patient volumes and the Group’s continued focus on providing advanced specialized medical services.

Hospital segment EBITDA margin increased to 22.6 percent in the nine-month period of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, Hospital segment revenue and EBITDA increased 25.4 percent and 46.9 percent, respectively. While the earnings margin before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to 23.2 percent.

The medical centers sector, which played an important role as the group’s main medical reference, achieved growth in revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 15.3 percent and 20.6 percent, respectively, in the first nine months of 2023, while the earnings before interest margin increased. and taxes, depreciation and amortization to 28.9 percent. During the third quarter of 2023, revenue and EBITDA increased by 18.2 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, while EBITDA margin was stable at 30.5 percent.



Complex specialized care supports the performance of Burjeel Medical City

Burjeel Medical City, one of the leading hospital assets of the Burjeel Group, achieved outstanding performance, with revenues increasing by 40.6 percent to reach 737 million dirhams in the first nine months of 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased significantly by 74.8 percent to reach AED 108 million, so the EBITDA margin increased to 14.7 percent in the first nine months of 2023 compared to 11.8 percent in the first nine months. From 2022.

Burjeel Medical City’s outstanding growth has been driven by a significant increase in patient numbers and the number of complex, high-value medical procedures performed. The total number of patients increased by 66.8 percent during the first nine months of 2023, with bed occupancy reaching 46 percent in the first nine months of 2023 compared to 36 percent during the same period in 2022.

A strong balance sheet supports growth

Cash flows from operating activities increased 64.0 percent during the first nine months of 2023, driven by EBITDA growth and improved working capital management. In addition, the free cash flow conversion rate increased[1] to 45 percent, compared to 35 percent in the previous year.

The Group’s net debt/EBITDA before IFRS 16 decreased from 1.5x at 31 December 2022 to 1.3x at 30 September 2023. The strength of the Group’s balance sheet provides sufficient financial flexibility to exploit future growth opportunities.

The group’s capital amounted to 521 million dirhams as of September 30, 2023.

Maintain positive expectations

The UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to experience favorable macroeconomic factors, with strong GDP growth expected in the medium term, rapid population growth, and increasing demand for additional capacity in the healthcare sector. The region’s ambition to expand the non-oil economy will boost demand with limited supply in a regulated environment, providing strong support to the group’s performance.

Dividend distribution policy

Burjeel Holding Group is keen to enhance shareholder value, which is evident from the payment of interim cash dividends, where the distribution percentage is expected to range from 40 percent to 70 percent of net profit, depending on the investment requirements for additional growth plans. For the first half of 2023, the Group paid an interim dividend for the first time of approximately AED 95 million or approximately AED 0.02 per ordinary share. This represents 42 percent of net profit for the first half of 2023.

Highlights of financial and operational results