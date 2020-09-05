90 years old | When Spede Pasanen, Juha Vainio and Reijo Tani made humor, Pertti Metsärinne accompanied – The musician’s gig has continued until recent years in the service houses of the Helsinki metropolitan area

Musician Pertti Metsärinne has spent almost his entire life working with foreign evergreens.

Musician Pertti Metsärinne At the request of the photographer, he starts playing the piano in the empty coffee room of his residence, a senior house in Helsinki. He leaves to play Speak Softly Love and then Stardust.

The tunes are familiar to Metsärinte from thousands of gigs. Now he has no audience, as performances in service houses are on hiatus. Even in the coffee room of the house, you do not gather during the Korona period.

However, the musician believes that the situation sometimes changes. To that end, he has written arrangements for his band Alte Kameraden throughout the summer.

“They’ve been thought about a lot, and it takes time. An hour whispers suddenly as you think about something. Sometimes you have to remember to look at the clock if you are going somewhere, ”Metsärinne says.

Band plays foreign evergreens, with whom Metsärinne has spent almost his entire life. Stardust and many other melodies grabbed the journey already during the war.

The musician grew up in Kymenlaakso in the village of Savero, Sippola, where jazz was listened to on foreign radio channels in the 1940s. The playing career began with the harmonica.

“During the war, dances were forbidden, but there were secret dances where the accordionist boy played. When he went on a break, I played a couple of waltzes on the harmonica. The police did not come. ”

Pertti Metsärinne has done his life’s work by playing jazz and dance music. “Music doesn’t have to be that much jazz as long as it’s pretty and interesting. Usually foreign melodies are. ”­

At the age of 13, Metsärinne went to Helsinki to study to be a trumpet player in the military orchestra. He switched to dance music as a bandmate Harry Aaltonen founded the big band. More swinging music took with it.

After playing in Stockholm and Kemi, Metsärinne settled in Kotka in the mid-1950s. There, his band was joined by local showmen Heikki Kauppinen and Reijo Tani, with which the performances became humorous.

“In Kotka, when I was young, no one had real money, so they collected the money and gave it to Tan, who went to the movies. Tani went and then told the others what happened there in the film. He was such an expressive narrator. ”

Configuration walked in the name of Metsärinte, but he himself focused mainly on the accompaniment of comedians. Before long, the personal band started to be of interest nationwide.

Belonged to the Kotka music groups Juha Vainio used the Metsärinte band as the accompanist of their first album. Vainio and Metsärinne performed together at gigs only occasionally, but the collaboration on the records lasted a long time.

The band’s path to radio and television was opened by another humor man Pertti “Spede” Pasanen.

“He came to listen to us at the Kotka Seurahuone and asked us to come to the radio for his Ruljanssiriihi program. June [Vainio] was with us there when I had time. When Spede moved to the telly, we moved in. ”

In 2003, Pertti Metsärinne received the Finnish Jazz Legend Award.­

Half of Finland saw the Metsärinte band in Spede’s programs. With the help of television and hard-working touring, the band was chosen as the most popular in Finland in the late 1960s. On the eve of the holidays, it could have had three performances in the evening, and TV recordings were set off for the gig from time to time on the plane.

“Spede topped my mind as a sage. That’s where our work ended. In the end, he wanted to record calls on different days, but wouldn’t have paid anything for another day. We said we wouldn’t play anything then either. ”

1970s In the beginning, pop dance and rock began to be needed in youth dance venues. The band from Metsärinte played more traditional dance music, so it moved to hotels and restaurants. The musician’s memories are filled with venues from Kalastajatorppa to Hamburger Börs and Hämeenlinna Hotel Aulanko.

He later played as a solo pianist in smaller restaurants in Helsinki.

Metsärinne also visited the ships both alone and with his band. There, in the autumn of 1990, he received information about the death of his playmate Juha Vainio.

Until recent years, there are enough entries in the gig calendar. Maybe they will come in the future, if the coronavirus situation allows it.

“In the early 1950s, I was working in a distillery in Sweden for a short time to put bottles from a strap into a basket, but after that the bread only came by ringing. Fortunately, we have succeeded, ”Metsärinne ponders.

“It was a job, and an interesting job. My life has been pretty humorous. ”