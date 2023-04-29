90 years old | The veteran singer knows how to get tenors to reach their highest pitches

Pekka Salomaa, who is turning 90, has begun to stop singing, but Landscape paintings are being created.

Pekka Salomaa is remembered above all as a long-term professor and developer of opera education at the Sibelius Academy.

When Salomaa thinks about her phase-rich lifestyle, what kind of memories come to mind first?

“The bird lake of Sukula village in Tammela!”

Saloma’s father Urho Salomaa worked as a public school teacher in the village of Sukula. There used to be a famous bird paradise, which has since unfortunately been drained away.

Father was also a painter who was inspired by the large and famous Torronsuo in Tammela National Park. It was there that Pekka Salomaa’s enthusiasm for painting and his love for birds awoke.

Salomaa still paints landscapes and complains that painting landscapes seems to be forbidden nowadays.

Singing He has not completely left Saloma.

“Three years ago I sang for the last time. I presented Paolo Tostin L’ultima canzone -song (The Last Song) at an event. It went down well with a gin and tonic. It opened my voice.”

Salomaa had had to resort to gin and tonic because mucus had started to develop in her mouth, which hindered her singing. Already in the 1970s, Salomaa had to fight against various allergies and other disorders affecting the mucous membranes. He has defined himself as a “mucous membrane singer”.

Fortunately, doctors have found medicines for mucosal ailments. However, gin and tonic is not one of them, and Salomaa does not recommend it.

In Tammela Salomaa started playing the violin on his own at first. His mother Hannah He heard a “great” song in the kitchen.

Salomaa first applied to the Sibelius Academy as a violinist.

“I got really nervous when I saw the authoritative jury. I bumped my violin into the corner of the grand piano, and an e-string went off. My hands were shaking so much that I couldn’t tune my instrument.”

The next time, Salomaa tried to study solo singing and got in. He completed the degrees of cantor-organist and music teacher.

Salomaa performed the duties of cantor-organist both in Tikkurila and Pitäjänmäki and enjoyed his work. At the same time, he worked as a music teacher in many schools.

Finland Salomaa’s first role was in the National Opera Giacomo Puccini Tuscany Scarpia, a big task that would require a powerful and deep baritone.

“Critic of Helsingin Sanomat Martti Vuorenjuuri barked at me. My baritone was too lyrical for Scarpia’s part.”

Saloma was hired as a soloist at Berlin’s Deutsche Oper in 1961. She sang small roles there for four years, as she did Martti Talvela too at the same time.

The Berlin Wall had just been built. Saloma’s wife Mirja had had the first child in the family, Petter’sbut stayed with the baby for a while in Finland.

“The atmosphere was very tense,” Salomaa describes.

Deutsche Oper’s conductors, soloists and directors were a dazzling array of the industry’s biggest stars.

Saloma considers her time at the Deutsche Oper very useful, as she was able to observe the work of top artists there and was involved in many high-level productions. He learned a lot from these experiences, and began to use the accumulated knowledge and insights in his teaching work.

From the Deutsche Oper, Salomaa moved for two years to the city theater in Bremerhaven, Germany, where she was able to sing leading roles. Salomaa recalls that there were still pro-Nazi people in Bremerhaven, especially among craftsmen and those representing practical professions. The first landlord was also a former Nazi.

In the familiar atmosphere of the Finnish National Opera, Salomaa continued to visit in the 1970s. He has accumulated sixty operatic roles.

Sibelius Academy Salomaa was a vocal lecturer from 1971 to 1979, and in 1979 she became a professor of opera education for twenty years.

Thanks to the enthusiastic and hardworking Salomaa, opera education became an independent department.

Opera training was given its own premises for years in Kruunuhaa, Meritullinkatu, in the building of the former Kulmakoulu.

My own teaching space and stage were named Kulmakamari. It became a lively musical theater where stage expression was also important.

“I always appointed skilled foreigners as instructors, so the students got to know people from different cultures. It was important to be able to sing songs and opera roles and not just practice.”

As a singing teacher, Salomaa has not had any specific singing method. What works for one does not work for another. Everyone has different body parts and cavities.

Salomaa has mainly taught baritones, but nowadays he says he knows how to make tenors sing high notes.

How does that trick happen?

According to Salomaa, the method is simple.

“You have to sing the i-vowel high and then the u-vowel to trigger tension.”

Those aiming to become a tenor can try this.