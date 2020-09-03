90 years old | Kalle Kaartinen made music for commercials for about fifty years and finally plays where it all started again, swing jazz

Kalle Kaartinen, who worked as an advertising composer, made Finland hum commercials.

Women Ajatar, who specializes in jackets, is no longer at the Forum on Mannerheimintie and Veikkaus’ return date is no longer Wednesday. But those who have lived long enough may still vividly remember the opposite times, please Kaarlo “Kalle” Kaartisen.

He is the specialist who composed and produced music for more than three hundred advertisements – from Halva’s tasty licorice to Finland’s most popular rice Rissella, which is bought today.

Kalle Kaartinen composed and produced the music for Veikkaus’ early television commercial, for example, which brought to life the phrase “one cross two, pennies a million, betting is every week, return day is Wednesday”:

“The immortality of commercial music is, of course, the sum of many factors, but yes one condition is simplicity, folk singing in style A rabbit sat on the ground”Says Kaartinen with his fifty years of work experience.

Guarded made his first commercials as early as the late 1950s, when television was so new in Finland that the only company to perform commercials – the current MTV3 – did not even have a channel ID.

“The music of that owl that blinks my eyes seems to be my first television work, even though I didn’t compose or play it myself,” says Kaartinen, who turns 90 on Saturday at a café in Eiranranta.

He wondered in advance whether he would cover a ten-kilometer journey from his home in Tammisalo with an electric bike, which he had visited many times even further, including a weekly meeting with friends in Munkkiniemi. But he eventually chose his own car – when he had just renewed his driver’s license for five years.

“The doctor who did all the necessary tests would say that my vision is like in my fifties.”

There is use for the car and good general condition anyway, as he is back to still do what his long career was like: playing and even touring. Kaartinen was originally a professional who toured the country in first-class dance ensembles, a clarinetist and tenor saxophonist who studied music at the Sibelius Academy for three years.

Clarinet selected Kaartinen as the first player based on favorite music and role models. As a young man from Töölö, he was an admirer of swing jazz and big American jazz orchestras.

But the reality didn’t match the imagination for longer: jazz couldn’t live on, and the dance bands played it as a name. Kaartinen also had enough of long gig trips and generally unsuitable conditions.

“Regular day work felt liberating, even though I didn’t stop playing,” says Kaartinen. Thanks to his photography hobby, in 1957 he got a place in Finlandia-Kuva, which made commercials, from which he soon moved to the successor Film House – directly as a production manager.

“I wasn’t hired as an advertising musician, and I never did it full-time. But of course my experience and network were very useful from the start. We were able to offer our customers the whole package, picture and sound. ”

In the 1960s, the Film House, owned by Suomi-Film, developed into Finland’s most significant producer of commercial films, and Kaartinen became Finland’s most prolific producer of commercial music, nicknamed Jingle-Charlie.

Guarded is now a little amused by the fact that short work jinglets and spots that have not been given much value at the time of their making have been a thing of the past.

“And neither did I, they were just commercials. Of course, I always strive for my best, in those cramped frames. The duration of the advertisement was ten, but not more than thirty seconds. ”

Kalle Kaartinen composed, lyricized and produced an advertisement, thanks to which at least half of Finland knew that Ajatar is at Forum and Forum Mannerheimintie. The ad is sung by Kai Lind. The video is from YLE’s Live Archive:

According to Kaartinen, it was an art of compaction. And at best, one sound, that “hypersymbol” that stands out in the fridge, which the listener knew how to connect to the product after a couple of times. He still understands very well that especially his sung “songs” have survived from his work.

“I often adapted my own musical preferences, and I didn’t usually think about the audience. Of course, we had to remember that there was another Finland behind the ring roads, ”says Kaartinen, who had his own company for twenty years after the Film House wash, Cinevox, which specializes in advertising music and trick photography.

Guarded stopped it in 1990 and thought he would retire, but did not restrain. He continued to make advertising and film music with the latest modern equipment at home for another twelve years. And has not officially stopped yet.

“I still have a small studio ready, even though I did the last job I billed for ten years ago.”