90 years old | Heidi Krohn was a star of her time who competed with Tauno Palo for the most popular actress in Finland

90 years old|Actress Heidi Krohn is in the middle of her third life.

16.8. 18:30

For a long time a career actor, by Heidi Krohn90, when meeting, the border of old age has to be moved further and further, out of reach.

She radiates with a stunningly beautiful “starry eye”, even though it has been almost 70 years since she starred in the movie of the same name. There is enough humor and joy to share, the idea is accurate.

He was raised by his father, a Theosophist. Father, professor of aesthetics Eino Krohn was, like many Finnish cultural influencers, a mediator of a positive life and a member of the Ruusu-Risti movement.

“I went to the educational advisor Yrjö Kallinen in lectures. He was my guide in life, where clarification, awakening and enlightenment are possible here and now.”

Friends warm themselves in the light of Krohn’s positive attitude towards life. He likes to quote his apprentice Yrjö Kallis in order to inspire the Marists: “Man walks in the shadow of his own life and laments the darkness of the world.”

Krohnien the wild child of an artist family grew up with his father and actress stepmother Kerttu Krohnin in a colorful home. His own mother Kirsti died after suffering from schizophrenia for a long time.

Krohn has twice experienced the life of a war child in Sweden. First during the winter war, when grandmother was with us and the apartment was an ice-cold mansion, and the second time in 1942, my brother Aarni and Heidi was taken to Sweden, where the siblings were separated. The evacuee period lasting a year and a half gave me the Swedish language, but at the same time the mother tongue began to deteriorate.

When Krohn starts to tell about his life’s roller coasters, his career, his travels and his family, even the cat’s nine lives are not enough.

Post-war the young newcomer of the new Finnish cinema charmed his audience from the 1940s and took a place in the public of that time.

Krohn’s picture alternated on the cover of the then favorite magazine, Elokuva-Aita Tauno Fire with. They competed for the position of the most popular actress in Finland.

Krohn’s best film has often been named FE Sillanpää made from a novel Silja – slept when youngin which he played the impressive title role Jack Witika guided by The work was pleasant, gave an opportunity for a more serious consideration of the young woman’s tragedy.

Legendary theater pedagogue Wilho Ilmarin despite the warnings, the young actor could not resist the tempting job offers of the film industry.

The Theater School started by Krohn in 1953 was left unfinished, “had to choose between films and school”.

In a few years, he played major roles in 25 films. The camera loved him, said the critics of the time. Since then, numerous TV series have also followed. “But in the end, the theater was the most beloved,” he assures.

At that time, the actor did not have the opportunity to choose the genres of his roles and theater work. Lists of castings for new performances were only brought to the bulletin boards of the theaters. Actors went there to read the direction of their future work, fellow travelers and directors.

Years 1973–1977 were a turbulent time for Krohn’s life. At that time, Turku City Theater became a world-famous theater house. Esko Salminen was his great love and vice versa. Kalle Holmbergin and Ralf Långbackan working in directing was uplifting, but life bouncing between children and the theater was not always easy.

“Ralf personally came to ask me to come to Turku,” says Krohn, who stayed at the Helsinki City Theater at the time.

Långbacka’s wish came true. The rhythm of life became easier. Son of Heidi and Esko Christ was less than a year old when he traveled between Turku and Helsinki for work with his mother in his arms. The days were long and demanding, scheduling life together was difficult. “My wonderful daughters helped me.” It was necessary to settle in one city.

Långbacka and Chekhov meant to Krohn “the theater’s resting place”. Three sisters Masha and Platonov For him, Anna Petrovna were roles in which everything was written, whole people. “Good roles were the richness of life and work.”

Directed by Långbacka Bertolt Brecht Life of Galileo and the role as Galilei’s daughter was the handsome rise of Turku’s years.

Krohn also mentions a director who greatly influenced his work Kurt Nuotionwith whom he was able to perform on the small stage of the Helsinki City Theater Alexey Arbusov Marik paran along with an amazing trip to the tragedy of the siege of Leningrad.

Heidi Krohn is known for her positive attitude towards life.

When Krohn retired in 1996, he says he started a third life. Where did it go! For ten years, inspired by her daughter, she lived in the poor village of Paracuru in Brazil. The Amazon, rainforests and indigenous peoples also became familiar. Next, he traveled around India, visited holy places and temples, confirmed his observations about the purpose of life, the brotherhood of all people and the Sermon on the Mount.

Back home in Finland, he made sea trips to Kustavi or the Iniö islands every summer. His winter nest is Lalluka’s famous artist home in Helsinki’s Töölö, whose park is a good place to meet dear colleagues and acquaintances. Children and grandchildren also bring color and joy to life, helping with everything if necessary.

When Esko Salmis, who has known Krohn for 84 years, is asked about the meaning of their friendship, she answers like this: “Heidi is an angel who escaped from somewhere. He lives according to the ideals he has set for himself. Heidi is an overall beautiful person.”