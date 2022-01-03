90 years old | For sports pole vault Olympic medalist Eeles Landström, the sport gave a lot: “Without goals and dreams, there is no full life”

Athlete Eeles Landström held the Finnish medal stand at the 1960 Rome Olympics – later he had a strong civilian career.

Sodan after that, athletics remained for a long time a phenomenon that drew strong youth to the fields and the audience to the stands. The attractions of the Finnish fields included a cute smiley boy Eeles Landström, a pole vaulter from the top of the world. At the 1960 Rome Olympics, he held Finnish bronze medal in the medal stand, and no other prizes were won at that time.

Landström sits in an armchair at home and repeats his career. Getting around is harder but the memories are bright.

“In Rome, I got the same result with an American competitor, but thanks to my fewer jumps, the bronze was mine,” Landström says. Similarly, in a tight draw, he had won the European Championship twice, in Bern in 1954 and in Stockholm in 1958.

“I was used to evenly spaced, so I had to think carefully about the starting height and minimize the number of jumps. And when it was important to get over the bar the next time I tried, I always loaded my best. ”

Pole jumper Eeles Landström in the Finland-France athletics match in 1958.

Goals and plans are repeated as Landström talks about his sporting times. “As an athlete, I was not only a dreamer but also a clear goal setter. I put a fixed point in myself and started to outline the route to it. ”

The unquenchable desire for sports was ignited in the son of Viiala even before the wars. The bottom line was that his Sulo father did high and pole jumping – and there were jump racks in the backyard.

Later, a national level seamstress practiced on the same sports fields Osmo Uotila, Pre-idol and guide.

“Osmo promised to quit himself and give me the sticks the next time I beat him. I was seventeen when I won, and he kept his word, ”Landström says and laughs.

Landström was a general talent. Instead of a pole vault, he had reached the Helsinki Olympics in 1952 as a tithe – his result was 14th in the cold.

He was also brave in that he went to the University of Michigan on a scholarship in 1954 almost as a linguist. But returned after five years in his backpack with a degree, tremendous contacts and the best pole coaching in the world.

Landström The first fiberglass rods flew from the USA to Finland. Then, in the summer of 1961, the steel rod gave way to the fiberglass and began Pentti Nikula peak season. Landström also gave way. “My record is 15 feet, or 457 cents, which was considered the limit for a top jumper in the Yankees.”

In 1958, Eeles Landström jumped a new Finnish record of 457 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

“That’s why I stopped being a mountain councilor Sven-Erik Rosenlew offered the position of its group’s social manager in Pori. It was a full-time job, and in my thirties it was a good time to change industry. ”

A new job in a company of 5,000 employees posed a tough challenge. Landström, in particular, promoted the affairs of the house’s 500 retirees, and second came, of course, opportunities in fitness and sports. Rosenlew’s Athletes-38 climbed to the national top in various sports, becoming the Finnish champion in hockey in the spring of 1967.

To Parliament the athlete jumped off the Liberal list in 1966. Landström garnered good support, even in the 1970 election with 5,100 votes. “It still took time to return home to Arkadianmäki, the party was small and I was young, but above all on social issues I tried to do my best.”

Eelis Landström is also a former Liberal MP.

Landström himself was known for being social and cooperative. The matter is illustrated by his best friends sitting on the left and right sides of the hall, the Skdl Kelpo Gröndahl and the Coalition Jouni Mykkänen.

But the highlights of a career have, after all, been provided by sports.

“It gave it all,” says Eeles Landström. “I emphasize that without goals and dreams there is no full life.”

