90 years old | Anja Pohjola is remembered Sower of the Good Gentlemen Calm: “All the backs of my life, that would be a good biography name,” the actor cleaves

Actress Anja Pohjola had a long career in television theater. There were a total of 186 roles.

“All the backs of my life, that would be a good biography name ”, Anja Pohjola says and laughs when it comes to perhaps his most famous TV role, Gentlemen series seeder Tyyne.

Calm throbbed in the sauna of trade councilor Pauku in the sauna of politicians and celebrities, among others Tarja Halonen, Sauli Niinistö and Jörn Donnerin, clear in the television satire series 1991-1996.

Pohjola is still receiving feedback on its beloved role.

There is no biography coming, although it has been requested many times, he emphasizes.

Material yes it would be. Pohjola has collected memories of his career, which began in the 1940s, on the table in the living room of his artist home in Lalluka.

There are photographs and newspaper clippings, such as the TV and radio magazine Radio Listener’s Clip from 1963, in which Pohjola, which has just joined YLE’s television theater, is presented.

At the end of the newspaper story, it was felt necessary to mention that Pohjola “is not yet married”. It still entertains the actor who once had to pay the old town tax.

North between 1963 and 1990, he played a whopping 186 roles in television theater.

In addition, he has worked in the city theaters of Joensuu, Tampere, Hämeenlinna and Helsinki, as well as in the National Theater.

Liisa’s role in TV theater, for example, is almost thirty years old Juhani Ahon By rail (1973), for which he was awarded the Jussi Statue.

My favorite roles have been strong women.

“After all, we don’t have any royal plays for women. Fortunately, I have had present domestic classic writers, such as Maria Jotunin, Minna Canthin and Hella Wuolijoki texts in which women nevertheless have decent roles. ”

The author Minna Canthia Pohjola herself performed the TV theater in a mini-series Minna in 1977.

“It’s wonderful that the series was made, but it’s typical that the story was both scripted and directed by a man and the narrator was almost in the lead,” Pohjola reflects.

Pohjola also worked in controversy Rauni Mollberg under the guidance of, inter alia, the latter Toivo Pekkanen autobiographical My childhoodseries (1967).

According to Pohjola, the co-operation was fruitful.

“I have nothing bad to say about Rauni Mollberg. He gave me nice jobs and was never shameless towards me, ”he says.

“Yes, I think he might have had nasty tendencies. Mollberg worked hard, worked hard so that nothing else meant anything. ”

Mollberg has risen again Veikko Aaltonen new Dinosaurwith the document. Pohjola was also interviewed for the documentary.

When In 1963, at the request, Pohjola left the Hämeenlinna City Theater in Helsinki for a television theater, and colleagues wondered why he was going to the “dying theater”. Television was perceived as a competitor.

“I had a strong desire to work with the picture, I would have liked to do more films,” says Pohjola.

However, the TV theater became a theater for the whole nation, the premieres of which were earnestly watched all over Finland. Its early years were a pioneering experiment.

“None of us knew what to do with TV, except for photographers,” says Pohjola.

“TV plays were filmed in long shots, scene by scene. The thing had to go right at once or the whole scene had to be done from the beginning. ”

For forgetful actors, it was awkward when you couldn’t use a whisper. Pohjola himself says that he has been relatively good at remembering role words.

Pohjola does not care to talk about the politicization of television theater in the 1970s.

“I didn’t take part in the clicks,” he commented.

The actor the career was encouraged by Pohjola, a mother whose own wish had been the acting profession.

The hobby began in the children’s group of the Jyväskylä Workers’ Theater, from where Pohjola continued as the theater’s evening actor. Unfortunately, the mother died at the age of 42 and did not have time to see her daughter on professional stages.

“As a child, I wrote in a diary that I wanted to be an actress or a slum sister, a deaconess sister, who helped the poor. I was always very weaker to defend. ”

Pohjola is grateful for his diverse career.

“I am privileged.”

Aging also has its advantages.

“It’s kind of easier than to be a little older when you’re not so full of yourself anymore. After all, an actor is quite selfish in his work. ”