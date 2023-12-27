The latest of the many physical and digital initiatives designed by Nissan to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its birth is perhaps also the most original. Because it consists of one celebratory cake, created by the Japanese giant specifically with a refined and artisanal design and a rich interior. And it is available for those who want to try it online: Nissan has released a short introductory video through which it presents its latest creation, inviting enthusiasts to “taste a piece of history“.

How many celebratory initiatives

The creation of this cake represents an initiative in line with the founding spirit of Nissan, that is “dare to do what others don't do”. And it adds to a long series of activities designed by the Japanese giant to celebrate its first 90 years of history: a special exhibition for the 90th anniversary at its headquarters in Yokohama, a series of social contents “Daring 23” documenting the company's activities and challenges in markets around the world and a commemorative 90th anniversary online brochure available on the global website are just some of these. “Nissan drives innovation to enrich people's lives by developing new products, new technologies and new services for a future of zero-emission mobility, to create a world cleaner, safer and more inclusive“says the company.