On the personal front Ivana Krasko in recent years, such passions have been boiling that young people can only envy. At 90, he is still surrounded by female attention and is not averse to becoming a father for the sixth time. How many official marriages were in Krasko’s life, and who brightens up his everyday life today, tells AiF.ru.

Net settlement

Ivan Krasko’s first marriage was short-lived. With a beautiful wife Ekaterina Ivanova he lived only four years, and, despite the appearance of a daughter Galina, divorced. This marriage was followed by a much stronger alliance with a teacher. Kira Petrova, where Ivan Ivanovich became a father again. The chosen one gave him a son Andrew and daughter Julia. Perhaps the couple would have lived together all their lives, but in the late 90s the actor became a widow. Despite his rather solid age, Krasko was already almost 70 years old, Ivan Ivanovich was not afraid to go to the registry office for the third time. The head of the middle-aged artist was turned by the costume designer Natalia Vyal. Although the woman does not hide that she did not decide to marry out of great love, moreover, she did not expect that her union with Krasko would drag on for ten whole years: “When I married him, I thought that I would quickly divorce. I never loved Ivan Ivanovich, I just wanted children. I loved another person with whom I broke up. And Ivan Ivanovich cleared the space around me. For some reason the whole theater knew that I was him, even when I didn’t know it yet, ”Vyal confessed with kp.ru. The children Natalya dreamed of so much, she received from this marriage, the spouses had two sons – Ivan and Fedor.

But these are not all the “bonuses” that Krasko’s third wife received after the divorce, because the movie star also rewrote his Moscow real estate to her: “He himself registered his share in the apartment where we now live with me. Now there is no housing on it at all. But he is registered with me, he is not a bum, ”said Natalya. By the way, when Ivan Ivanovich’s fourth marriage with his young student also collapsed, he again wanted to marry Vyal, but she hastened to disown such a prospect, because there was nothing to take from the groom: “I have no motivation. The apartment in which I live is mine and my children. Ivan Ivanovich has no inheritance. That is, for this I do not need to marry him, “- quotes the words of the woman” Komsomolskaya Pravda “.

Fourth attempt

Krasko entered his fourth marriage for the sake of his student Natalia Shevel, who was 60 years younger than him! By the way, for the 24-year-old aspiring actress, this union was the second in a row. The first marriage in the girl’s life happened at the age of 19 and quickly ended in divorce. In this sense, the marriage with Krasko developed according to a similar scenario, with the only difference that before the lovers put an end to the relationship, they managed to visit many talk shows, where they more than once made scandals in front of the whole country.

According to the official version, the couple divorced because of Krasko’s passionate desire to become a father again, which Shevel did not support. Natalya is sure that the gap happened because Vyal reminded of herself: “He was the initiator of our divorce. If Natalya Vyal had not said that she was waiting for him back, he would have continued to live with me. But she said she was waiting. And he took it seriously. He always loved her, even when he married me. Perhaps he married me to arouse her jealousy, ”assured the ex-wife of the artist.

Despite parting with Shevel, Ivan Ivanovich assures that he communicates with his fourth ex-wife: “We divorced Natasha two years ago, but remained good friends. She is now in Israel, where her relatives live: it is difficult for her so far, but she has made progress. Recently I came to St. Petersburg and called me: “I want to see you.” We met. The same beautiful, delicate. She also left Krasko’s last name, did not change, ”the actor said in an interview.

Almost a father

Ivan Ivanovich’s dream of children was almost realized by his new love. The other day in the media there were loud headlines “90-year-old Ivan Krasko became a father for the sixth time.” The heir to the actor was allegedly given by a 30-year-old Julia Kichemasova. Baby named Daria was born on December 4th thanks to the IVF procedure.

Kichemasova appeared in Krasko’s life, even when he was married to Shevel and called herself his mistress. The young woman had big plans for Ivan Ivanovich – she was going to marry him: “I will be his best wife, not like Shevel,” assured Julia. Naturally, after the birth of the baby, the topic of the wedding became especially relevant. However, Kichemasova’s ideal plan collapsed thanks to the “Actually” program, where a DNA test was performed, which showed that the actor had nothing to do with her daughter. According to Natalya Vyal, Yulia decided to start a scam with IVF not because of her great love for the actor, but because of her great and bright feelings for his property: “This is not about purity of thoughts, but about the dacha that Yulia claims. I would not like to share it. The dwelling should belong to my children, who are involved in economic and construction work there, ”said the third wife of Ivan Ivanovich.

It is worth noting that Krasko himself took the news of Julia’s deception calmly and even shook hands with the alleged father of the child – Vladimir Kuznetsovwho was also present in the studio. But he still does not refuse the idea of ​​becoming a dad at his venerable age: “If there is love, then there can be no barriers to the birth of a child,” the actor is sure.