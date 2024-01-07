Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

A 90-year-old woman in Japan was saved after five days. Hundreds more remain missing after the earthquake in Japan.

Suzu – Right at the beginning of 2024, a severe earthquake shook Japan. In the days that followed, the number of missing people rose to over 200, many of whom are still being sought. The rescue of a 90-year-old woman who survived for five days in the rubble of a house is all the more impressive.

According to NHK television, the 90-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in the city of Suzu after being rescued. It is extremely unlikely that she will be rescued five days after the earthquake, but the woman's rescue is all the more gratifying – especially considering her age. Nevertheless, around 220 people are still missing and hope for their rescue is dwindling.

Communities cut off from the outside world after earthquake in Japan

Snowfall and stormy winds were forecast for Sunday on the Noto peninsula, which was particularly hard hit by the quake. This means that conditions for several communities cut off from the outside world by around 1,000 landslides are likely to continue to deteriorate. Transporting relief supplies to areas without access to electricity and running water is massively difficult. On Saturday, 30,000 people were still staying in 366 state-run emergency shelters.

The Japanese main island of Honshu was shaken by a severe earthquake of magnitude 7.5 as well as dozens of aftershocks and hit by tsunami waves on New Year's Day. At least 126 died as a result, but the number will continue to rise given the many missing people. Countless houses collapsed or were damaged on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Roads became impassable and a major fire destroyed a historic market district in the port city of Wajima.

Earthquakes occur regularly in Japan – but there are also earthquakes in Europe

Japan is shaken by hundreds of earthquakes every year. Most do not leave any damage, which is partly due to the strict building regulations that have been in place for decades. Over the past five years, earthquakes have increased in strength and frequency, particularly in the Noto region.

In recent months there have been repeated earthquakes around the world – including in Europe. Just recently there were hundreds of earthquakes in Iceland and even a volcanic eruption. (kiba/AFP)