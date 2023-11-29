Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 29/11/2023 – 21:55

A 90-year-old woman was found alive in a morgue in the city of São José, in Greater Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina, hours after the hospital where she was admitted declared her dead, last Saturday, the 25th. Following the false death, Norma Silveira da Silva was hospitalized again, but died in the early hours of Monday, the 27th.

The identification that the victim was still alive was noticed by a crematorium employee, who went to the morgue to collect the body. He would have noticed that the elderly woman’s body was warm and was not yet rigid.

Caregiver Jéssica Silvi Pereira, 30 years old, a friend of Norma, reported to the Estadão that the victim was admitted to the Regional Hospital of São José Dr. Homero de Miranda in very poor health. The elderly woman would have been taken to the resuscitation room.

“On Saturday afternoon, I went to visit her and she opened her eye. She didn’t have much stimulus, but she managed to open her eye and saw that we were there”, says the friend. On Saturday night, she and the elderly woman’s son received the news that the elderly woman had died.

In the death certificate issued by the hospital, which the report had access to, it is stated that Norma Silveira da Silva had died from a “urinary tract infection”. According to Jéssica, the victim’s body was sent to the morgue, without time for the family to see the elderly woman.

The friend says that a crematorium employee, who went to the morgue to pick up Norma, was surprised because her body was still warm and, based on the time of death, it should have been colder. Furthermore, when lifting the elderly woman, her arm would have fallen, a sign that her body was not yet rigid.

The employee then opened the bag that covered the elderly woman, and noticed that she was breathing, reports Jéssica. Even after being hospitalized again, Norma died in the early morning of Monday, the 27th. In the second death certificate issued by the unit, which the Estadão also had access, the document lists the cause of death as “septic shock” caused by “sepsis with an undefined focus”.

Jéssica claims that she and her family did not receive clear explanations from the doctors about Norma’s death.

When contacted, the Hospital Regional de São José Dr. Homero de Miranda and the Health Department of Santa Catarina did not comment on the case until the publication of the text. The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Santa Catarina stated that it “has become aware of the situation and will establish appropriate procedures to monitor the case”.