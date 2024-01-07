Earthquake that hit Japan on Monday (January 1, 2024) has already killed 128 people; almost 200 are missing

A 90-year-old woman was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed house after 5 days of the earthquake that hit Japan on Monday (January 1, 2024). The information is from the Japanese state broadcaster NHK.

The woman was found on Saturday (6 January) with injuries to her legs and taken to a hospital. She lived in a two-story house in the city of Suzu, in Ishikawa Prefecture, which was hardest hit by the tremor.

According to NHK, authorities in Ishikawa Prefecture report that 128 people died after the earthquake. Deaths were recorded in the cities of Wajima, Suzu, Anamizu, Nanao, Noto, Shika and Hakui.

Furthermore, 195 people remain missing and at least 560 were injured. The missing people range from 3 to 95 years old.

Watch videos of the damage caused by the earthquake in Japan (1min44s):