The US veterans are highly respected people by all citizens, and are even seen as heroes for the sacrifice and services they have provided to the Armed Forces in order to defend their country. For this reason, Every time you hear about someone, It is a case worth highlighting.

This is what happened to Donald, 90 years oldwho stars in a donation campaign organized by a woman named Jenelle Marie, who is a content creator on TikTok and created a post on the donation platform GoFundMe with the goal of helping a disabled veteran who pawns jewelry for his wife with dementia.

Marie captured that moment in a TikTok video and that’s how she had the idea of ​​opening a solidarity campaign to raise money and help Donald and his partner financially, since were having trouble paying the rent. The woman has raised US$388,971 to donate to the veteran.

“I am currently looking for a new place to rent that fits your budget“but I was hoping to raise some money to ease her burden of financial stress,” wrote Marie, who said that Donald is a very sweet man and takes care of his wife, recently diagnosed with dementia, 24 hours a day.

At the same time, he explained that, beyond money, “Any amount would be helpful and any resources for a one bedroom apartment or house on the first floor for rent would be much appreciated in the Manchester area,” as that was where he crossed paths with the veteran and recorded him to upload it to TikTok.

The latest update on the case of donations for veterans in the United States

After Jenelle Marie noted that her GoFundMe campaign is close to reaching its $400,000 goal, she added a new comment on her post not only to thank those who joined in and donated, but also to update Donald on his case: He told him about the money he raised and the veteran humbly thanked him and said that he “didn’t deserve it”.

“He kindly said that he could never thank us or the people who donated enough. He said he didn’t deserve it. He was ‘just an ordinary man’, but we explained to him that he is so much more than that!” Marie mentioned, who also added that They are now working with a lawyer to analyze what is the best thing to do with that money..