Actress Joan Collins admits actor Beatty forced her to have an abortion

Actress and writer Joan Collins says actor Warren Beatty forced her to have an abortion. In terminating the pregnancy she admitted in an interview with The Guardian to coincide with the release of her autobiography, Behind the Shoulder Pads.

Beatty and Collins began dating in 1959, got engaged a year later, and later the 26-year-old actress told her chosen one that she was pregnant. Beatty, according to her, insisted on an abortion, citing the fact that pregnancy would interfere with the careers of both. Now, at 90, Collins tends to agree with Beatty. According to her, if that child had been born, she would not have had two children with her second husband, actor Anthony Newley, and a daughter with her third, businessman Ron Cass.

Joan Collins is best known for her role as Alexis Colby in the television series Dynasty. In total, she starred in 70 films and TV series, played on Broadway, and toured with theatrical productions.

Earlier, 46-year-old American actress and star of the series “Scandal” and the film “Ray” Kerry Washington spoke about the experience of terminating a pregnancy. Washington said she was hesitant to include the story of her abortion in her early 20s.