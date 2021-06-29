In Turin, a 90-year-old woman in tears on the street expresses to the agents she runs into that she does not have a penny to eat, and her desire to have lunch “with chicken and potatoes”, a food she hasn’t touched for a long time. They please her

One of those rare episodes that from time to time make you reflect and think well, as well as give help and a little happiness to someone. It happened in the neighborhood Cenisia of the Piedmontese capital, where the old woman had been spotted by agents as she dragged herself along the street with difficulty. He had been fasting for 12 hours, and at home he had no food or money to buy it. When the policemen of the San Donato Commissariat asked her if she needed help, the elderly lady burst into tears, saying that she lacked the bare essentials to live more than medical care.

Just that morning, the woman said, she had gone to the bank to withdraw money with which to shop but had discovered that she no longer had any money in her account. The patrol then carried out some checks at his banking institution, ascertaining that what he was reporting was actually true. So the agents decide to take her home, and after realizing that the kitchen and refrigerator were completely empty, when the lady expresses her desire to be able to have lunch with something she hadn’t eaten for a long time a roast chicken with baked potatoes, the 4 agents satisfy her. They buy her the requested dish, along with other food to face the following days.