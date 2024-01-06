Home page World

A 90-year-old woman has become the oldest person ever to complete courses at a Texas university. Her fellow students impressed her.

Denton – A master’s degree is a major accomplishment in itself. But achieving this at the age of 90 deserves even more respect. A senior in Texas achieved this feat, more than seven decades after graduating from high school. As a reminder: Anyone who will be 90 years old in 2023 was born in 1933. New graduate Minnie Payne experienced the Second World War and shares her birth year with fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and actor Michael Caine.

90-year-old woman completes master's degree in Texas: “Enthusiastic” and “humbled”

According to the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, Minnie Payne received her diploma in December 2023. She completed her studies in July 2023. She was both “excited” and “humbled” by her achievement. At Sunday's opening ceremony, Payne was accompanied by her grandson.

Minnie Payne was accompanied by her grandson at the graduation ceremony. © University of North Texas

“We use the term 'lifelong learner,' but Minnie truly demonstrates this,” Billy Roessler, associate dean for graduate studies at UNT's Toulouse Graduate School, said in a news release. Roessler was Payne's advisor during her studies.

90-year-old graduates from university: She graduated from high school in 1950

“Her persistence in completing her studies at the age of 90 is impressive. She had a goal in completing this degree,” he said.

“I knew that I was doing something good for myself and my family and that I was doing something that I enjoyed and was constructive. I improved my life,” Payne said. She grew up in South Carolina as the child of uneducated textile workers and graduated from high school in 1950.

Her parents “didn’t see the value of an education, so I had no one to help me or encourage me.” “I lived in a very small world,” Payne said. “We were poor, but we didn't know we were poor because everyone else was in the same boat.” She attended a junior college after high school, but then switched to working life.

Texas: Senior graduates at 90 and praises fellow students

She only returned to school at the age of 68. She had previously worked as a transcriptionist and author for 30 years. In 2006, at age 73, she earned a bachelor's degree in general studies from Texas Woman's University. So now she's getting her master's degree in interdisciplinary studies, which, according to the university, she completed completely online.

Although she probably spent a lot of time on the computer, she still had contact with young people, as the old lady was particularly impressed by her fellow students. “They treated me like I was one of them,” Payne recalled, according to CBS affiliate KTVT. “They treated me with respect and I respected them.” A young student recently defended Gen Z’s work ethic.

Studying was “difficult,” but the 90-year-old was proud of her degree

Payne said she “pulled a lot of all-nighters” while completing her thesis. She said it was “hard” being a non-traditional student, but she was proud of what she accomplished.

And what does the mother of two plan to do with her degree? “It is my intention to continue working as long as I am physically and mentally able,” Payne told KTVT. “One way or another, I want to continue learning,” she said, according to UNT.

Payne is the oldest student to ever complete the program, according to the university. The oldest student ever to receive a degree from UNT was a little older, however: He received a master's degree in education in 2009 at age 97, but had already completed his courses earlier, a university spokesman said CNN.

