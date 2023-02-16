The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ruled that a Gulf citizen accused of committing a traffic accident and causing the death of an (Asian) by run over to pay 60,000 dirhams to the worker’s daughter as compensation for the material and moral damage she suffered as a result of her father’s death, and to pay 30,000 dirhams to his wife and mother together as compensation for moral damage, and obligated him Case expenses, fees and attorney’s fees.

In detail, the case papers stated that Al-Khaleeji committed a traffic accident due to his failure to comply with traffic signs and traffic rules and its rules, and by his mistake caused the death of the victim. The accused is for a period of one year and the initial judgment is upheld for anything that exceeds that, and the judgment becomes final.

And the case papers added that, given the material harm suffered by the plaintiffs, who are his parents, his wife, and his minor child, by missing the opportunity to take care of their inheritor, as he supported his family, including his parents, wife, and children who do not have work, and that they have the right to claim compensation for the moral harm they suffered, and that the judgment is theirs. Blood money does not preclude compensation, and accordingly they demand that the defendant pay them 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages they suffered.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court confirmed that the appeal ruling has become a final document of the ruling and it was found that the defendant was mistaken in the death of the victim, inherited by the plaintiffs, as he caused while driving his vehicle at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour on a road at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour without attention and in a dark road to run over the victim. while walking on the shoulder of the road, which led to his death.

She pointed out that the victim, in his capacity as the head of a family, is axiomatic to provide for his wife and minor child, whose loss resulted in material damage to them, as they became without a source of income, and accordingly the court estimates compensation for material damage at a value of 30,000 dirhams, which obliges the defendant to pay it for the minor child.

She mentioned that the parents of the victim did not prove that he was spending on them or taking care of their expenses, and that their request for compensation for them was abstract and rejected by the court, and that with regard to moral compensation, there is no doubt that the victim was providing a decent life for his family, and that his loss generated a feeling of sadness for all of them, and that the moral damage was their right. The court estimates it at a value of 30,000 dirhams for the plaintiff wife and her minor child, in addition to a moral compensation of 30,000 dirhams for his mother and wife, and obliges the defendant to do so.

At the conclusion of its judgment, the court ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay 60,000 dirhams to the plaintiff’s daughter as compensation for material and moral damage, and to pay 30,000 dirhams in moral compensation to his wife and mother together, and obligated him to pay fees, lawsuit expenses and attorney’s fees, and reject what exceeded that.