This weekend the Mexican boxer Carlos Ocampo he faced his Australian counterpart Tim Tszyu for the WBO Super Welterweight title in a fight that was not easy for the Aztec as he could only last a few seconds in the ring before “kissing” the canvas twice, which ended his dream of the title.

The fight had Tszyu as the important man, arriving as the champion and exposing his title and to avoid surprises, from the first round he sought for everything to culminate and so it happened. In just 90 seconds the Australian hit the Mexican’s jaw twice which was more than enough to cap off the fight, only the first round was fought when Campos went down without much of a fighting chance.

According to the experts who analyzed the fight, the Australian managed to connect a total of 14 blows, of which two were the important ones for the fall to the canvas, while Carlos Ocampo could not hit his rival once confirming the superiority of his

opponent.

As soon as the first seconds ran and Tszyu gave him the first dose of blows, the Mexican also approached the contact, which made him try the fight more but it did not go well for him. In a first opportunity the blow put him on his knees in the ring but

he was able to get up, then in a second combination of blows, these were more than strong that sent him against the ropes where the referee ended the fight.

Tim Tszyu kept his professional record with 23 victories, 17 of which were on the fast track. While Ocampo suffered his third defeat in 35 bouts.