Search Datafolha released this Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023) indicates that 90% of voters did not regret their vote in the 2nd round of the 2022 presidential elections. Another 8% responded that they had not made the best choice and would change their vote. In the lawsuit, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had 50.9% of the votes against 49.1% in Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
The survey was carried out on December 5th with 2,004 people over 16 years old in 135 cities. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.
Read the results for each candidate:
Lula:
- chose the best candidate and does not regret the vote – 90%;
- did not choose the best candidate and regrets the vote – 9%;
- don’t know – 1%.
Bolsonaro
- chose the best candidate and does not regret the vote – 91%;
- did not choose the best candidate and regrets the vote – 7%;
- don’t know – 2%.
Of the total respondents, 38% said they trust their candidate more today than on election day. 43% responded that the level of trust is the same. Another 18% said they trust the candidate less today than on the date of the 2nd round.
Trust ratings are similar between Lula and Bolsonaro. Read the results:
Lula
- greater confidence – 40%;
- same confidence – 41%;
- lower confidence – 19%.
Bolsonaro
- greater confidence – 36%;
- same confidence – 46%;
- lower confidence – 17%.
