This means that only one in 10 employees is debt-free.

The study released this month reveals patterns in debt management among workers, including the influence of generational differences. Baby Boomers are better at managing their debt compared to Millennials, which could be due to differences in life stages and financial responsibilities.

Millennials are the generation that spends the most money on debt, with a 14.8 percent share. This may be related to heavy borrowing and high living costs, according to the study by Invested, Vanguard, Great Place To Work and Amedirh.

In the executive segment, one in five executives spends more than 50 percent of their income on debt payments. “This high level of debt may be related to higher levels of consumption and life expectancy, but also to a lack of adequate financial planning,” the study explains. Debts represent a financial obligation that must be paid in the future, such as loans, credit cards, mortgages and other types of financing. At the national level, 48 percent of Mexicans are concerned that debts will accumulate. Meanwhile, for 16 percent of users, their level of debt is high or excessive, according to the latest Financial Health Survey conducted by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef). “In addition to the stress that exists in the environment, people also have to deal with the anxiety of being able to cover their needs and having enough money, without considering savings for unforeseen events or other medium or long-term goals, and that is why we must generate knowledge about how to spend, save and invest in the right measure of our income,” urged Alfonso Marcelo, co-founder of MoneyFest.