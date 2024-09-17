Colonel Dr. Eng. Muslim Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of the Traffic Violations Collection Department at the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, stated that an analysis of the results of traffic accidents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi shows that the human element is behind most of these accidents.

He pointed out that the results of specialized studies show that 90% of these accidents are caused by drivers’ behavior while driving, while 10% may occur for reasons beyond the driver’s control, such as vehicle malfunctions and others.

Al-Junaibi told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the most frequent and dangerous traffic violations committed by drivers, which cause serious traffic accidents, are the violations of being distracted from the road while driving, including using the phone and browsing social media sites while driving.

He stressed that “being distracted by things other than the road is a major cause of serious traffic accidents, because a large percentage of drivers use their phones while driving, which is a worrying matter with regard to traffic safety on the roads.”

He stressed the importance of the driver being alert, attentive, and prepared to deal with various road surprises, including a sudden stop in traffic, so that he can take the appropriate response that will enable him to avoid a traffic accident.

He pointed out that there are four other violations classified as dangerous and recurring, which are speeding without taking into account road conditions, especially during fog, not leaving a sufficient safe distance between vehicles, sudden swerving, and running a red light, which often results in traffic accidents that cause serious injuries.

Al Junaibi stressed that Abu Dhabi Police classifies these violations as dangerous violations, as they are among the violations that cause the most traffic accidents, and they require greater focus by security patrols, through traffic control and artificial intelligence technologies, with the aim of reducing dangerous violations that cause accidents.

He pointed out that traffic control patrols focus on attendance violations that require stopping the offending driver and making him aware of the nature of the violation he committed, in order to deter reckless drivers.

He also warned against the negative behaviour and serious mistakes committed by some drivers, which pose a serious risk to traffic safety, stressing the continuation of work to deepen awareness, develop traffic culture among the public, consolidate commitment to the traffic law, and activate the role of community partnership.

Recently, Abu Dhabi Police broadcasted, through its social media accounts, video clips of real accidents, in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Center, showing the dangers of being distracted by things other than the road while driving.

Several specialized studies have pointed out the negative impact of using the phone on the driver’s physical and cognitive performance, his tasks, and his ability to make decisive and sound decisions. They have shown that the driver’s lack of focus behind the wheel makes him lose an essential element of sound driving, which is “alertness,” meaning “paying attention to every detail” at all times. Examples of distraction include eating, smoking, choosing a radio station, and talking on a mobile phone while driving.

The results of an Arab study confirmed that being distracted by the phone has a great relationship with traffic accidents, and may be one of the biggest causes of them, and can double the likelihood of an accident occurring, because the risk of being exposed to accidents increases ninefold if drivers are distracted from driving by picking up something, while it increases threefold if they are distracted by mobile phones, and an accident can occur in less than a second, that is, as soon as a person holds his phone in his hand.